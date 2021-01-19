Why Are the Jets and Robert Saleh a Perfect Union?

EA: Saleh checks the boxes in character and leadership. He is also an effective communicator who has been praised for being an excellent teacher. The intensity and the passion on the sideline are one element that Saleh brings to the table. When the Jets reached an agreement in principle with Saleh on Thursday night, 49ers CB Richard Sherman tweeted that that the Jets "got a great one." Adversity does reveal character and Saleh had his men answer the bell in 2020. After finishing No. 1 in pass defense and No. 2 in total defense in 2019, Saleh was named Coordinator of the Year by The Sporting News. But injuries to key personnel at all defensive levels hit the 49ers hard this past season and Saleh was still able to get his group to rally and finish No. 4 against the pass, No. 5 in total yards and No. 7 against the run. He's also soaked in knowledge from head coaches along the way including Pete Carroll, Gary Kubiak, Gus Bradley, Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan. We'll hear from Saleh soon, but I have to imagine the allure of partnering with GM Joe Douglas, one of the most respected personnel men in the NFL, coupled with the support of the Johnson family and team president Hymie Elhai, draft capital and financial flexibility, and the opportunity to help develop a young roster with a few intriguing pieces sold him on the Jets. And on a note away from the field, New York is a melting pot that revels in its diversity. When he signs his contract, Robert Saleh will became the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.