Who Will Lead the Jets in Interceptions in 2021?

EA: Last season, the Jets had 10 interceptions and 7 of those came from players no longer on the roster. Pierre Desir led the club with 3 INTs but was released in November after appearing in nine contests. The Green & White totaled 12 picks in 2019 and Neville Hewitt, who joined the Houston Texans in free agency, led the way with 2. Marcus Maye, the Jets' 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP who has 6 career thefts, is the only current Jet to have an INT in each of the past two seasons. The instinctive C.J. Mosley, who collected 4 INTS with the Ravens in 2016, could play the role of a dark horse candidate here as the ball has a way of finding good players. The cornerback battle will be closely watched in training camp as youth leads the way there. I'm going to lean towards Maye, who made a pair of sensational picks last season. With Lamarcus Joynerpotential coming down and playing man in sub packages, Maye should be able to benefit from the chaos the Jets create up front with a strong defensive line that added Carl Lawson. Bryce Hall could be a good fit for this system on the outside and he's got good length and ball skills, so I won't be surprised if he's right up there as well.