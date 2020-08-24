Who Is Winning the Kicking Competition Early in Jets Training Camp?

One drawback to no preseason games is that Boyer can't see who performs well under the lights, which extends to more than the kickers. He's been frequently simulating game action in practice with a number of physical drills as a substitute.

"We really haven't scrimmaged yet and that's going to be the tell-all," he said. "Will they tackle, will they block, can they play with power? Can they run with these guys once we go full speed and turn it up. That's going to be the tell-all here in the next two or three weeks."

Boyer has a number of decisions to make between now and the season opener at Buffalo on Sept. 13. Who will be the kicker? The kick returner? Vyncint Smith returned 10 kicks for 299 yards last season (29.9 avg) but is out for 5-to-8 weeks after undergoing core surgery. The Jets have a platoon to replace him that includes WR Braxton Berrios; WR Josh Malone; and rookies S Ashtyn Davis, RB La'Mical Perine and WR George Campbell. Who will line up at gunner? Trenton Cannon, a core special teamer for the past two seasons, was released earlier in August.

Boyer has faith in the players on the roster despite the uncertainty. Six of the unit's seven tackling leaders from 2019 are still on the roster and the rookies such as Davis and Perine have impressed Boyer.

"I think that the guys we have coming back, that was a big thing last year we couldn't use – the guys that were starting on defense because we had so many injuries," he said. "Those are the core guys I initially thought we were going to have and then we had so many dang injuries that we couldn't use all those guys. I'm excited to work with the core group that I have with [Harvey] Langi and [Frankie] Luvu and Dan Brown and [Blake] Cashman and [Matthias] Farley and all those guys.