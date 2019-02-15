Who Does ESPN's Todd McShay Have the Jets Selecting in Latest Mock Draft?

Feb 15, 2019 at 09:30 AM
mcshay-AP_17260084264265
Tony Ding/Associated Press

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay has the Jets selecting Michigan pass rusher Rashan Gary.

"Henry Anderson is a free agent, and Leonard Williams has one year left on his contract, so defensive end is a need for Gang Green," McShay wrote. "Gary has good size (6-foot-5, 283 pounds) and athleticism with an explosive closing burst."

Gary, a Plainfield, NJ native, began his high school career at Scotch Plains-Fanwood before transferring to to Paramus Catholic where he eventually became the third player to be unanimously named the top prospect in the country by all four major recruiting networks – 247Sports.com, ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com (Jadeveon Clowney & Robert Nkemdiche). Gary was named the 247 Sports Composite National Player of the Year and USA Today's Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

In three seasons with the Wolverines, Gary totaled 119 tackles, 23 for loss and 9.5 sacks in 34 games. The 21-year-old was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player.

