Who Did Jets Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Bates Compare Eli McGuire To?

While rehabbing, the Louisiana-Lafayette product attended every meeting and stayed on top of his playbook. In his two games back in the lineup, the 5'10", 214-pounder has rushed for 60 yards at 4.6 yards per carry and also accounted for 64 yards on six receptions.

"This is the moment I've been waiting for," McGuire said. "It's a great opportunity for me to show what I can do in my second year. It's all up to me on how I can approach it and my work ethic for the rest of the season."

The Jets want to establish the run game and McGuire could see an increased workload in the final six games as Bilal Powell landed on injured reserve with a neck injury and Isaiah Crowell has been struggling lately. The Houma, LA native is effective on the ground and through the air, but one under-the-radar aspect of his game is his pass protection.

"Last year, I've never seen a rookie running back handle protections like him," Bates said. "A lot of times when you have a young back, protections are one thing that keeps him off the field. They can run, they can catch, but they struggle with the protection. There are a lot of different schemes defensively and he picked that up extremely fast last year.