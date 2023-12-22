Which Young Jets Could Receive More Playing Time in Final 3 Games?

RL: The youngest Jets on the roster are in the 2023 rookie class and that's where I'd like to see the playing time get distributed. First-round pick Will McDonald has shown flashes in his limited defensive exposure (144 snaps) with parts of 3 sacks (1 whole, 2 halves) and also a tackle for a 6-yard loss at Buffalo. The already very good pass rush can get better still if WMcD proves out. Carter Warren had three straight games of extended action but only one of his two starts was at RT before suffering a hip injury. He could return soon and get some precious late-season action. Israel Abanikanda hasn't gotten a chance to cut loose like his college résumé suggested he could, so I could see Izzy's profile increasing. And rookie free agent Xavier Gipson has been around a lot on returns but also averaging 40 offensive snaps a game for a while. And who leads the team in 20-yards-plus catches over the past six games? Gipson has four, from three different QBs, while Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin have three each. Can X play even a little more on offense and still keep improving his punt-return dimension? Something to watch during the time remaining in the '23 season.

CH: In these next three games, I see Izzy Abanikanda, Jeremy Ruckert, and Xavier Gipson getting more playing time. Ruckert has been seeing more time since C.J. Uzomah was placed on IR, but through his last 5 games he has had double-digit receiving yards. That only happened once through his first 18 games of his NFL career, so I could see the Jets continuing to give him more reps and see what he does with them. Although Gipson has been getting a lot of time as the Jets kick returner, he has only had 15 receptions as a WR. However, in those 15 receptions he has had 191 yards for 12.7 yards per reception. Finally, I think Izzy Abanikanda will start to see more reps at running back, too. While he was inactive for the first nine games, he has started to play more the last two weeks. Since Week 10, he has only had 8 attempts for just 18 yards. I could see him taking more of veteran Dalvin Cook's reps.