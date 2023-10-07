Which Wilson Will Star on Sunday in Jets-Broncos?

RL: My first impression is to say both the wideout and the quarterback will rise up in the rarefied air of Denver, since if the pitching's great, the catching will be great, too, and vice versa. But forced to pick one, I'll say it's Garrett Wilson's time to elevate. Last year, as the emerging NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, G.Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and 4 TDs. This season, Garrett is actually getting slightly more targets and catches, but his yardage is down almost 3 yards/game (13.3 yards/catch to 10.7). But he built to a season-high 14 targets and tied his career high with 9 receptions vs. KC. That plus those TD catches from Zach in the first two games suggest an eruption could be near. Something else suggests that, too: The Broncos' pass defense is 30th in yards allowed/game and 32nd in yards allowed/pass play, first downs allowed, and opponents' passer rating — an eye-popping 133.4. Unless the Jets running game hogs the stat sheet or the Broncs rise up to resemble last season's 12th-ranked pass defense, I'm rolling with G.Wilson for my offensive star of the game.

CH: I think Garrett Wilson will shine on Sunday. While Zach Wilson is coming off his best game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 71.8% of his passes, throwing for a season-high 245 yards, 2 touchdowns, and converting a 2-point attempt, I think G.Wilson will thrive against the Broncos defense. If Z.Wilson can continue to move the ball around like he did against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, I think he will find G.Wilson frequently downfield on Sunday. The Jets WR is going up against a Broncos passing defense that ranks 31st in the league and 32nd overall. Last week G.Wilson became the fastest player in franchise history to 100 receptions, doing so in only 21 games. On the flipside, the Broncos have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass this season. On top of all of that, G.Wilson scored a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season and has yet to score the last two, so I think he's due for a score or two this weekend.