Which Rookie in Jets-Seahawks Has the Most Difficult Matchup Sunday?

RL: EA covered many of the main matchups in his response. I could go with any of them, but I'll throw a changeup and pick rookie free agent Zonovan "Bam" Knight and second-rounder Kenneth Walker III as my rookies with not the most difficult matchups but the most difficult tasks. Bam, as the Jets' featured runner down the stretch, had a powerful first three games, not so much the last three. He and the Jets O-line and ground attack have to show they're much better than Knight's minus-2 yards and the Jets' 66 rush yards against the Jaguars. The matchup's favorable since Seattle's run defense over the past five weeks is 32nd in yards/game and 29th in yards/carry. Walker has been strong with 4.6 yards/carry and an NFL-rookies-leading 9 rush TDs. But the Jets' 11th-ranked run defense, not as crisp lately as it had been, has been put on notice, and Walker has been playing through ankle and back issues in recent weeks. The goal for each offense is balance. The back that gives his offense the better balance could also provide a crucial key to victory.

CH: The rookie with the most difficult matchup on Sunday will be CB Tariq Woolen if he ends up covering WR Garrett Wilson. Woolen leads the Seahawks and is tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions. He's also tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 PDs on the season. Woolen also has speed; he ran 22.93 mph against the Saints in October which was the fastest recorded speed in the NFL since 2020. With that being said, if Woolen goes against Wilson, I think he will have a difficult time containing him. Wilson leads the Jets in receptions with 71 and yards with 996. The No. 10 overall pick is one of two rookies to register 100+ receiving yards in three separate games this season.