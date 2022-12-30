Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange, Caroline Hendershot and John Pullano will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.
Today's question: Which rookie in Jets-Seahawks has the most difficult matchup Sunday?
EA: I'd love to watch the Jets' two outside corners — Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner and former Seahawks standout D.J. Reed — lock horns with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (questionable, fractured hand). The Jets have the league's top outside duo, and I wonder if they would consider traveling Sauce with Metcalf and Reed with Lockett considering body types. If Abraham Lucas (knee) is healthy enough to play, the 'Hawks rookie tackles -- Lucas and LT Charles Cross -- should have their hands full with John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson. The possibility of a few snaps of Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen vs. Garrett Wilson is enticing, and a sneaky good matchup will be slot Elijah Moore vs. 'Hawks nickel Coby Bryant. I think Wilson and Moore will post impressive numbers Sunday, but the toughest task will be for the Seattle Ts vs. the Jets DEs. Geno Smith has been sacked 39 times and he will face intense pressure up the middle from Quinnen Williams. If Seattle can't hold up on the outside, Smith could have a long afternoon.
EG: Seahawks fourth-round CB Coby Bryant has the most difficult matchup Sunday, guarding the Jets' slot receivers between Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis or Braxton Berrios. Wilson has taken 276 in the slot, one less than Moore (277), who leads the team in snaps from the slot. Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in 2022, is averaging 111.7 yards per game with Mike White under center and has 2 touchdowns in those three games. Wilson leads all NFL wideouts with +135 receiving yards over expected on intermediate passes this season, 102 of which came with White as the starter. Moore's two most productive games this season came with White as the signal-caller, too. Bryant (6-1, 198), who was teammates at Cincinnati with Sauce Gardner, has been good this season, totaling 60 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 4 forced fumbles and 1 sack in 15 games (5 starts).
RL: EA covered many of the main matchups in his response. I could go with any of them, but I'll throw a changeup and pick rookie free agent Zonovan "Bam" Knight and second-rounder Kenneth Walker III as my rookies with not the most difficult matchups but the most difficult tasks. Bam, as the Jets' featured runner down the stretch, had a powerful first three games, not so much the last three. He and the Jets O-line and ground attack have to show they're much better than Knight's minus-2 yards and the Jets' 66 rush yards against the Jaguars. The matchup's favorable since Seattle's run defense over the past five weeks is 32nd in yards/game and 29th in yards/carry. Walker has been strong with 4.6 yards/carry and an NFL-rookies-leading 9 rush TDs. But the Jets' 11th-ranked run defense, not as crisp lately as it had been, has been put on notice, and Walker has been playing through ankle and back issues in recent weeks. The goal for each offense is balance. The back that gives his offense the better balance could also provide a crucial key to victory.
CH: The rookie with the most difficult matchup on Sunday will be CB Tariq Woolen if he ends up covering WR Garrett Wilson. Woolen leads the Seahawks and is tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions. He's also tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 PDs on the season. Woolen also has speed; he ran 22.93 mph against the Saints in October which was the fastest recorded speed in the NFL since 2020. With that being said, if Woolen goes against Wilson, I think he will have a difficult time containing him. Wilson leads the Jets in receptions with 71 and yards with 996. The No. 10 overall pick is one of two rookies to register 100+ receiving yards in three separate games this season.
JP: Despite faring well in matchups with some of the league's best receivers this season, CB Sauce Gardner has the toughest matchup Sunday if/when he lines up against WR D.K. Metcalf. Gardner has already played across from All-Pro wideouts Miami's Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, and the Jets secondary has combined to surrender 28 receptions, 251 yards (8.96 yds/catch) and 1 touchdown to that foursome in five games this season. Sunday will be another challenge with Metcalf, and a unique one at that. Metcalf is 6-4, 235 pounds and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine – the fastest ever recorded for a player 225 pounds or heavier. "He's a great physical receiver," Gardner said of the Ole Miss product. Metcalf has 86 receptions for 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. At 6-3, 200 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan, Gardner will try to match Metcalf's impressive physical attributes with his own. Either way, guarding Metcalf will be the tallest task for all the first-year players in this matchup.