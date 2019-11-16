Which Player Did Adam Gase Say the Jets Are 'Lucky to Have?'

While no one wishes injuries on teammates in the NFL, they can sometimes provide a silver lining for backups. Such is the case for Jets TE Ryan Griffin, who joined the team in July, and has started every game with TE Chris Herndon enduring a lost second season due to a four-game suspension in addition to hamstring and rib injuries.

"That's why I'm here," Griffin said. "We didn't know what the future was going to hold with Chris. I had a chance to come out and play the first four games and it's extended. It's just what it is, it's the nature of the business. Obviously we want Chris to be back healthy, but I had to step in and play some tight end for this Jets team, and I'm really looking forward to doing it for a while."

The seventh year-pro spent his first six seasons with the Texans, the club that selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 Draft, but was released in May. When he signed with the Jets, he knew he was going to start the first four games of the season because Herndon was set to serve a suspension. Since walking in the doors at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Griffin has been a reliable performer in all facets, which earned him praise from both head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

"We're lucky we have him," Gase said. "He has been probably our most consistent guy throughout the entire year. His play is not peaks and valleys, he just consistently gets better, he makes plays. When his numbers called, he makes the play."