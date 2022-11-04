Which Matchup Is the One to Watch Sunday vs. Bills?

RL: It'll be worth the price of admission to watch the Jets' secondary battling QB Josh Allen and WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Diggs is in the top three in most NFL individual receiving categories. And Davis is emerging with games like Bills vs. Steelers when he grabbed a 98-yard catch-and-run 1:04 into the game, then added a 62-yard TD later in the first half. All the Jets DBs need to be on their toes, since Diggs and Davis can attack both corners and also weave and double-move their way through the deep middle to latch onto Allen's laser-guided long balls. The Bills are tied for fourth-most 20+ completions in the NFL and they're first in the average length of those 20+ passes, a gaudy 34.3 yards/catch. But the Jets are tied for fourth-fewest 20+ completions allowed, and they're fourth with 42 PDs. RCB D.J. Reed says he, Sauce Gardner and all the Jets DBs are up for it. "The secondary is playing really good," Reed said. "It's going to be a challenge but we're looking forward to it."

CH: The obvious matchup that will be exciting to watch is the Bills WR group against the Jets secondary. The Bills WR group is led by Stefon Diggs who is tied with a league-high 7 touchdowns and is second in receiving yards with 764 yards. WR Gabe Davis, who leads the league in yards per reception with 26.1 and has 4 receiving touchdowns this season is another deep threat the secondary will have to lockdown. On the flipside, the Jets secondary has risen to the occasion no matter which team they have faced this season. Sauce Gardner is tied for a league-high 12 PDs this season, while D.J. Reed has 6 PDs, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception. According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets are the only team with two top-10 graded CBs this season. Sauce Gardner is at 85, which ranks fourth, and Reed has a rating of 79.3 which ranks him seventh. If the Jets secondary can control Diggs and Davis, it will help limit the Bills passing offense, which ranks first in the league.