Which Matchup in Jets-Panthers Joint Practices Are You Looking Forward to?

RL: I would like to see the Jets' front four, one of the very good pass-rushing units in the NFL, start to get up to speed against the Panthers' protection surrounding first pick of the draft QB Bryce Young, who won the starting nod over red-headed veteran Andy Dalton. Quinnen Williams has been re-signed and can get started on his encore for his team-leading, career-high 12.5 sacks while introducing fellow 'Bama player Young to the pro game. Carl Lawson's now at the start of year two after his Achilles tear in the Packers joint practices of '21 and could get a few friendly shots in against his old Bengals teammate Dalton. We've heard much about second-year man Jermaine Johnson and rookie Will McDonald, not to mention Bryce Huff, who had the Jets' one sack vs. Cleveland in the HOF Game, coming off the edge. And of course the Jets' hybrids, John Franklin-Myers and Micheal Clemons, can do their own brand of damage outside or inside. LT Ickey Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick in 2022, and his O-line will be tested to protect the new franchise by the Jets' rush.

CH: I am most excited to watch Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed go up against the Panthers WRs. Two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen is in his first season as a Carolina Panther after nine with the Minnesota Vikings. While the Jets CBs held him to 2 receptions for 27 yards last year when the Green & White took on the Vikings in Week 13, I wonder if Theilen and Panthers QB Bryce Young will have a special connection this season. I have the same interest in D.J. Chark. Last year when Chark was on the Lions, the Jets held him to 1 catch for 18 yards. I'm looking forward to seeing how much the corners have grown from last season.