Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which matchup can the Jets exploit vs. Broncos?

EA: With the expectation that Jamison Crowder will return to action, the Jets might find some more success through the air in Week 4. Crowder is Sam Darnold's go-to guy, a reliable pass catcher who can work the middle of the field as well as most anyone in the NFL. Both sure-handed and explosive, Crowder has a knack for getting open and gaining yards after the catch. The Jets aren't the same when he's not in the lineup and his two-game absence hurt Darnold. While the Broncos are 8th in the NFL against the run (102.3 YPG), they are 29th in pass defense (277.7 YPG) and tied for 26th in sacks (6). The Jets sustained drives early against both the 49ers and the Colts only to have progress halted in the red zone. Crowder is a drive extender and his presence can free up some things elsewhere. I wonder if there will be times when Crowder and Braxton Berrios, who had a TD catch in Weeks 2 and 3, will be on the field at the same time. The Broncos top corner, A.J. Bouye, is on injured reserve and they are minus dynamic players up front. I think Darnold will have his best passing day of the season's first quarter in this prime-time matchup.

EG: Their offensive line. The Broncos have allowed 13 sacks in their last two games and, according to ESPN, rank last in the league in both pass and run block win rate at 36% and 63%. Denver lost its starting RT Elijah Wilkinson (leg) to injured reserve this week and he'll be placed by Demar Dotson, who signed in the offseason after playing 11 years with the Buccaneers. The Broncos center is rookie Lloyd Cushenberry (6-3, 312) and he'll have a tough test against a veteran group that includes Steve McLendon, Folorunso Fatukasi and Quinnen Williams, who had 2 sacks in Week 2. The Jets defense had 3 sacks in each of its first two games but wasn't able to bring down Colts QB Philip Rivers in Week 3. The Broncos rank No. 29 in rushing offense (84.3 yds/g), so if the Jets can bottle up RBs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon, they should be able to pin their ears back and rush QB Brett Rypien, who will make his first NFL start Thursday night. Jets LB Avery Williamson said the defense needs to collapse the pocket when it blitzes and not allow Rypien any escape lanes.