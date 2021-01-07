Which Jets Received the Highest Season Grades on Pro Football Focus?

OFFENSE (Min. 150 Snaps)

WR Jamison Crowder (76) – Crowder led the Jets in receptions (59), yards (699) and touchdowns (6). He started the season with three consecutive games of 100-plus receiving yards, tied for the second-longest streak in the NFL in the 2020 season. He also had at least 7 receptions in five straight games from Week 17 of 2019 to Week 6 of 2020, marking the longest streak in franchise history. In Week 16 in 2020 against the Browns, he became the second player in the NFL over the past 60 seasons, and the first since 2001, to have at least 90 receiving yards, 40 passing yards and 10 rushing yards in a single game.

LT Mekhi Becton (74.3) – Becton, who was drafted No. 11 overall in 2020, started 13 games at left tackle, playing 691 snaps (69.9%). He had the second-highest grade among tackles in his draft class, behind Tristan Wirfs. The Jets ran for a season-high 206 yards, the most since 2018, against the Raiders in Week 13 and 125 of those yards came running wide left on Becton's side.

WR Braxton Berrios (72.4)– Berrios started two games this season and finished second on the team with 37 receptions. His 394 yards were third and he tied for second with 3 TDs. He scored his first career TD in Week 2 against the 49ers and had another scoring reception against the Colts the next week. He scored his final TD of the season in Week 16 against the Browns when he was on the receiving end of Crowder's 43-yard pass. Berrios also won NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Toe Drag Swag segment with a sideline catch against the Seahawks in Week 14.

WR Denzel Mims (69.4) – After missing his first six games of his rookie season, Mims had at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six career games, becoming only the seventh NFL receiver since 1970 to start his career with six consecutive games of 40-plus yards (others include the Saints' Michael Thomas, Bills' Stefon Diggs, and Cowboys' Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb). Mims also ranks third in yards per catch (15.5) among the 13 wideouts selected in the first two rounds in 2020.