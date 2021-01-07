Which Jets Received the Highest Season Grades on Pro Football Focus?

Jamison Crowder Leads Offense With Mekhi Becton; Marcus Maye and Quinnen Williams Lead Defense

Jan 07, 2021 at 01:20 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

top-pff-season-E_SZ1_0901 (1)

OFFENSE (Min. 150 Snaps)
WR Jamison Crowder (76) – Crowder led the Jets in receptions (59), yards (699) and touchdowns (6). He started the season with three consecutive games of 100-plus receiving yards, tied for the second-longest streak in the NFL in the 2020 season. He also had at least 7 receptions in five straight games from Week 17 of 2019 to Week 6 of 2020, marking the longest streak in franchise history. In Week 16 in 2020 against the Browns, he became the second player in the NFL over the past 60 seasons, and the first since 2001, to have at least 90 receiving yards, 40 passing yards and 10 rushing yards in a single game.

LT Mekhi Becton (74.3) – Becton, who was drafted No. 11 overall in 2020, started 13 games at left tackle, playing 691 snaps (69.9%). He had the second-highest grade among tackles in his draft class, behind Tristan Wirfs. The Jets ran for a season-high 206 yards, the most since 2018, against the Raiders in Week 13 and 125 of those yards came running wide left on Becton's side.

WR Braxton Berrios (72.4)– Berrios started two games this season and finished second on the team with 37 receptions. His 394 yards were third and he tied for second with 3 TDs. He scored his first career TD in Week 2 against the 49ers and had another scoring reception against the Colts the next week. He scored his final TD of the season in Week 16 against the Browns when he was on the receiving end of Crowder's 43-yard pass. Berrios also won NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Toe Drag Swag segment with a sideline catch against the Seahawks in Week 14.  

WR Denzel Mims (69.4) – After missing his first six games of his rookie season, Mims had at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six career games, becoming only the seventh NFL receiver since 1970 to start his career with six consecutive games of 40-plus yards (others include the Saints' Michael Thomas, Bills' Stefon Diggs, and Cowboys' Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb). Mims also ranks third in yards per catch (15.5) among the 13 wideouts selected in the first two rounds in 2020. 

RB Ty Johnson (69.3)– The Jets claimed Johnson off waivers from the Lions in October and he finished second on the team with 254 yards. He led all RBs on the Green & White with at least 50 carries in rushing average (4.7). He ran for a career-high 104 yards against the Raiders, becoming the first Jets player since 2018 to eclipse the century mark. He also scored his first career TD in that game and had his first career receiving touchdown in the team's first win of the 2020 season, against the Rams.

New York Jets Wide Receiver Jeff Smith

New York Jets Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder catches a touchdown from New York Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold

DEFENSE (Min. 150 Snaps)
S Marcus Maye (82.8)– Maye, who was named captain and team MVP, set career-highs in tackles (88), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (1). He is one of five players in the NFL this season to register at least 75 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He also ranks in the top 10 among safeties in the NFL in sacks, run stuffs, pass defenses, forced fumbles and defensive stops, according to Radar 360 and Next Gen Stats.

DL Quinnen Williams (81.4)– Williams became the first Jets player 23 years old or younger since 1982 to register at least 7 sacks in a single season, the first since Leonard Williams in 2016. He has 9.5 sacks in 26 career games, the fifth-most by a Jets player in his first 26 games. Williams, who was selected No. 3 overall in 2019, had 83 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 14 QB hits in his sophomore season before he was placed on injured reserve. He ranked No. 4 in the NFL among defensive tackles in pass-rush-win rate (17%) and No. 1 in run-stop-win rate (49%).

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (80.1)- Fatukasi emerged as one of the NFL's best run defenders and ranked No. 4 in the NFL in run-stop-win rate at 42%. He started 8 games this season and set career-highs in sacks (2), forced fumbles (1), tackles (42), QB hits (5), pass defenses (2) and fumble recoveries (1). 

CB Brian Poole (77.1) –Poole played in nine games before he was placed on injured reserve. He had 44 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 pass defenses and 2 tackles for loss. Poole, who joined the Jets in 2019, is one of four players to have at least 6 INTs and 6 sacks since 2016. 

CB Javelin Guidry (73.1)– An undrafted rookie, Guidry played in 11 games (2 starts) for the Green & White. He became the 11th rookie in 10 seasons with at least two forced fumbles in a game and the only undrafted rookie since 2011 to do so. He finished the season with 22 tackles, 4 FF and 1 QB hit.

