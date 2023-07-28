Which Jets Player Has Stood Out Early in Training Camp?

RL: A lot of players have stood out but let's not overlook the obvious. Aaron Rodgers may demur and say it's not really "his" offense, but the 2003 training camp is surely his camp. It starts with his crisp dropback and quick release, so quick that Carl Lawson "complains" that he can't work on his game when Rodgers is on his game. ARod is hitting all of his receivers, whether it be WR Garrett Wilson, TE Tyler Conklin or undrafted FA WR Jason Brownlee, with different speeds and different arm slots. As he said the other day, he's still got assets, among them his pump fake and his multidirectional throws on the run. No. 8 talks with everyone, on offense and on defense, so much that one might think he's running for office. But it's not just talk, it's the two-way conversations. Rodgers, much like he said he was and was reported to be in Green Bay, seems to be taking North Jersey and Manhattan, whether it's teammates or the chefs in the team facility's kitchen. Rodgers keeps saying he's having a blast, he loves it here, he loves his teammates. Any notes of insincerity? Not a one. Now what happens for the rest of August and then September through January has yet to unfold. But in first weeks of training camp, Rodgers has been the standout as advertised.

CH: Easy answer (other than Aaron Rodgers), Jermaine Johnson. As everyone has seen, Johnson came back this year bigger, stronger and faster. HC Robert Saleh said he likes Johnson's mindset, his confidence and his competitive spirit this year. Even Quinnen Williams said that Johnson put in the necessary work this offseason and he thinks Johnson will have a breakout year in his second season with the Jets. As for Johnson, he said he doesn't listen to the outside noise or expectations, he just wants to give his all every day and not let his teammates down. Now that the pads have come on and more 1-on-1 drills are being integrated into practice, I'm excited to see how far Johnson can take his talents this year.