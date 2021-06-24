Which Jets Made NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team?

DT Quinnen Williams Broke Out in 2020; OT Mekhi Becton Impressed His Rookie Season

Jun 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

nfl-all-under-25-E_2S0A2226_1

Around the NFL Writer Nick Shook recently released his 2021 All-Under-25 Team and Jets OT Mekhi Becton and DT Quinnen Williams made the cut.

Becton, the team's 2020 first-round pick, played in 14 games last season and emerged as one of the NFL's best young tackles.

"The offensive line is a little more difficult to fill out for this exercise because typically linemen who are successful early in their NFL careers spend four years in college, shortening their professional window before they reach 25 years old," Shook wrote. "In many cases, linemen need that fourth year to complete their development both physically and in their technique. Becton, who entered the draft after three seasons at Louisville, is a bit of an outlier, at least when it comes to size (6-foot-7, 363 pounds). He dazzled with his massive frame and strength early in his first season with the Jets but was hampered by injuries. He wasn't the dominant tackle you might expect to see take a spot on a list such as this, ranking 31st in overall grade, per Pro Football Focus, but he has plenty of remaining potential. He's still just 22 years old, meaning he'll likely land here again a year from now as long as he can stay on the field.

Williams, the team's 2019 first-round pick at No. 3 overall, broke out last season, his second in the NFL. He lead the team with 7 sacks and 14 QB hits to go with 55 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. He also ranked No. 1 in the NFL in run-stop-win rate at 49%, according to ESPN. He was No. 4 among DT in pass-rush-win rate at 17%.

"While some fans were likely checking in on the Jets solely to see where they stood in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes in 2020, Williams was quietly blossoming into a menace on the interior," Shook wrote. "The second-year defender stuffed rushing attempts at a rate of 7.1 percent, the highest in the league, per Next Gen Stats (min. 260 snaps). Williams recorded 7 of his 9.5 career sacks in 2020, showing signs he could be developing into an interior pressure dynamo. His biggest hurdle at this point is staying on the field. Williams has missed three games in each of his two seasons, but if he can put together a full season, he'll be included on lists much more prestigious than this one soon enough."

