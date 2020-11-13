Which Jets Have Stood Out Through 9 Games, Who Is Set to Flash Over the Next 7? 

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which Jets have stood out through the first nine games and who is set to flash over the next seven?

EA: Through the Jets' first nine games, the three players who stood out the most were LT Mekhi Becton, WR Jamison Crowder and DT Quinnen Williams. Becton was dominant at times, mauling defenders in the run game and showing great promise as a pass protector. Unfortunately, the rookie was limited to just 53 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps, the fewest of their offensive linemen. In five games, the smooth Crowder had 31 receptions for 409 yards with 3 TDs. He is one of the finest slot targets in football. Williams, who has played eight games, already has outdistanced his first year's totals with 31 stops and 3 sacks. He has rare ability and should only continue to grow.

After the bye, the Jets passing offense is poised to take the next step with Breshad Perriman healthy and Denzel Mims just getting started. Perriman took off late last season in Tampa and perhaps an encore is in store here in New York after his 5-101-2TD effort against the Patriots. Mims, who has 10 catches in three games, has less than 15 NFL practices on his resume. He is a big-bodied receiver who can run and pick up YAC. While the Jets are thin at inside linebacker, Harvey Langi was excellent Monday night alongside Neville Hewitt. Hewitt has quietly had a solid season and I'm interested to see how Langi, a physical player with a non-stop motor, finishes 2020. Finally, rookie safety Ashtyn Davis popped against the Pats while displaying speed and physicality and being used as a blitzer. I'm excited to see how Davis and veteran Marcus Maye develop as a pair down the stretch.