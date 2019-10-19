Which Jet Would Run Through a Wall for DL Steve McLendon?

Now, the 6'4", 318-pounder's has played in 78 of the defense's 307 snaps through five games in 2019.

"Last year, when we were going to each game, I kept my mind and kept my body ready because I learned last year that things can happen and you can be up," he said. "Just being prepared from that aspect every week helped me take that mindset into this year, staying prepared the same way. More so now because I'm contributing.

"All that last year, I did that to stay prepared in case my opportunity came. Now, it's just magnified a little bit more. All of this is about preparation, keeping your mind ready, keeping your body ready, so when your name is called, you're ready to go."

Coming off his best game as a pro against the Cowboys in which he racked up a quarterback hit and four tackles, including a key third-down stop of Ezekiel Elliott where he split a double-team, Fatukasi sounds like his mentor.

"Overall, I just want to stay now in the moment, whatever I feel like I need to get better at, whatever the coaches tell me, the older players like Steve," he said. "That's the stuff I'm going to continue to work on. Right now, this is the most important moment to me. It can be taken away from you any snap and I'm appreciative of this moment."

McLendon, one of the Jets' six team captains, practices what he preaches — hard work, consistency and perfecting your craft — and it's rubbed off on Fatukasi.

"I knew it was there last year, before he even started playing," McLendon said of his understudy. "I said your time is going to come, just make the best of it and that's exactly what he's doing right now.