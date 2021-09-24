Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which Jet is primed for a breakout performance against the Broncos?

EA: I'll take WR Elijah Moore. He was on the verge of breaking out last week, finishing with 4 catches for 47 yards against the Patriots. He nearly had his first pro TD during the home opener, springing free on a wheel route down the home sideline in the second quarter. But Moore and Zach Wilson had to settle for a 27-yard gain instead for a 49-yard scoring connection as the pass angled the speedster to the boundary. The Broncos have an excellent secondary, but Giants WR Sterling Sheppard had a big day (7-113-1TD) against them in Week 1, albeit working from the slot. Jaguars wideout Marvin Jones (6-55-1TD) was productive on the outside in Week 2 against a talented defensive backfield operating without CB Ronald Darby. Moore already made a jump from Week 1 to Week 2 and I expect another one. On defense, Bryce Huff has recorded 2 of the Jets' 11 QB hits. Huff will rack up his first sack of the season and watch out for Braxton Berrios, the team's leader in catches (12) and receiving yards (124) while filling in for Jamison Crowder in Weeks 1 and 2, on special teams. The Broncos yielded a KO return score last week and they ranked 31st in kick-return coverage last season.