Which Assistant Hired by Jets' Head Coach Robert Saleh Intrigues You the Most?

EA: The Jets have new signal-callers on both sides of the ball in OC Mike LaFleur and DC Jeff Ulbrichand they will deservedly get most of the attention. But the addition of John Benton as offensive line coach/run game coordinator caught my eye on a number of levels. I like the dynamic of matching the creative LaFleur, not yet 35 and the passing game coordinator of the 49ers the past two seasons, with the seasoned Benton, who will be coaching his 34th year and 18th year in the NFL. Jets GM Joe Douglas believes it all starts up front and Benton has a foundational piece to work with in LT Mekhi Becton plus Head Coach Robert Saleh has talked about the run mirroring the pass. Enter Benton, who was with Saleh not only in San Francisco, but Jacksonville and Houston as well. Despite injuries up front in 2019, the Niners had the NFL's No. 2 ranked-rushing offense (144.1 Yds/G) and that total was the fourth-most by the club since 1990. They also averaged 204 ground yards during their postseason run. At every stop during his NFL career, Benton has been part of offensive coaching staffs that have had success pounding the rock. Last season, the Jets tied for 31st with 9 rush TDs and they were 32nd in 20+ yard runs (4). There will be changes in the backfield, but everything starts up front and Benton will be a key figure for this offense.