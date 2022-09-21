Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Joe Flacco, Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; Quinnen Williams, D.J. Reed on Defense

Sep 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pff-lhf-4-SZ3_0531

Through two weeks, the Jets have four players who rank in the top 10 at their position, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Quinnen Williams – No. 7 (84.4 grade)
Williams has 4 tackles and a half-sack in two games. The 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick ranks fifth among defensive tackles with an 87.3 pass rush grade. He had a 92.1 grade in Week 1 against the Ravens and a 91.9 pass rush grade. Williams tied for the team lead with 6 sacks in the 2021 season and led the team with 7 sacks in 2020. In 43 games (39 starts) Williams has 16 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 33 QB hits.

CB D.J. Reed – No. 7 (77.4 grade)
Reed has started his Jets career on a high note after signing with the team in March. In his first game in green and white, he allowed 0 catches on 6 targets and led the NFL among CBs with a 90.3 PFF grade. He also had a forced fumble and interception. He had 5 tackles in Week 2 against the Browns. He's allowed 24 yards through two games.

RG Alijah Vera-Tucker – No. 4 (76.0 grade)
Vera-Tucker ranks fourth among guards in the NFL, but leads the league with an 84.2 run block grade after switching from left guard to right guard in the offseason. AVT, the No. 14 overall pick in 2021, led the offense with 1,026 offensive snaps as a rookie last season and has taken all 154 snaps through two games in 2022.

QB Joe Flacco – No. 3 (75.8 grade)
Flacco trails only Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts with his 75.8 grade out of 34 quarterbacks. He's one of two quarterbacks to throw for more than 300 yards in Week 1 and Week 2 (Carson Wentz) and is one of three QBs to throw for 300 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs in a game this season. He's the first Jet since Josh McCown in 2017 to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games, and the last time Flacco did it was in 2016. In Jets history, he joins Chad Pennington (2006) and Boomer Esiason (1993) to throw for 300 yards in the Green & White's first two games. Flacco has thrown for 616 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT while completing 61.2% of his passes.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Adam Pankey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser

news

Jets P Braden Mann Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mann Successfully Executed the NFL's First Fake Punt of 2022 During the Win Over the Browns

news

Jets' Special Teams Wizard Justin Hardee: 'To Do It Against My Hometown Team Is Special'

Cleveland Native Recovered the Onside Kick in Sunday's Win Over the Browns

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released K/P Ty Long

news

Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt Form First Transatlantic NFL Brand Partnership in Menswear

Charles Tyrwhitt becomes Jets "Official Partner" in New York and the United Kingdom, with NFL Club International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights

news

First Look | Week 3 Jets vs. Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Return to MetLife for Second Year in a Row

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Time to Move On'

Green & White Will Ramp Up Zach Wilson's Workload This Week in Practice

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in Jets' Victory Over Browns

From the Fake Punt to the Onside Kick, Relive Moments That Helped Shape the Comeback Win in Cleveland

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco Nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Veteran Threw for 307 Yards and 4 TD Passes in Comeback vs Browns

news

Jets-Browns 3 Takeaways | Green & White Ride Rookie Performances in Win

WR Garrett Wilson Grabs Game-Winning TD; Special Teams Unit Rebounds in Week 2

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets Comeback In Cleveland

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 31-30 Win Against the Browns

Advertising