Which 4 Jets Rank In PFF's Top 10 at Their Position?

Through two weeks, the Jets have four players who rank in the top 10 at their position, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Quinnen Williams – No. 7 (84.4 grade)

Williams has 4 tackles and a half-sack in two games. The 2019 No. 3 overall draft pick ranks fifth among defensive tackles with an 87.3 pass rush grade. He had a 92.1 grade in Week 1 against the Ravens and a 91.9 pass rush grade. Williams tied for the team lead with 6 sacks in the 2021 season and led the team with 7 sacks in 2020. In 43 games (39 starts) Williams has 16 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 33 QB hits.

CB D.J. Reed – No. 7 (77.4 grade)

Reed has started his Jets career on a high note after signing with the team in March. In his first game in green and white, he allowed 0 catches on 6 targets and led the NFL among CBs with a 90.3 PFF grade. He also had a forced fumble and interception. He had 5 tackles in Week 2 against the Browns. He's allowed 24 yards through two games.

RG Alijah Vera-Tucker – No. 4 (76.0 grade)

Vera-Tucker ranks fourth among guards in the NFL, but leads the league with an 84.2 run block grade after switching from left guard to right guard in the offseason. AVT, the No. 14 overall pick in 2021, led the offense with 1,026 offensive snaps as a rookie last season and has taken all 154 snaps through two games in 2022.