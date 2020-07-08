Which 2 Jets Rookies Could Make an Immediate Impact?

WR Denzel Mims (Round 2, No. 59 Overall Selection)

Last season, the Jets finished 29th in passing (194.4 YPG) and their second-leading receiver and top vertical threat, Robby Anderson, departed in free agency. After Anderson (52-779-5TD) inked his deal in Carolina, Douglas transitioned and signed Breshad Perriman, a 6'2", 215-pounder with sub-4.4 speed who took off with the Buccaneers late last season and finished with 36 catches, 645 yards receiving and 6 TDs. Then he addressed wideout again early in the draft, trading down in the second round and picking up draft capital before landing former Baylor standout Denzel Mims.

"Denzel is going to be another big, fast, athletic target for us on the outside and he has the ability to play inside at the slot when we need him to in certain packages and situations," said Jets assistant GM Rex Hogan. "A big, fast guy who ran a 4.38, this is a guy who is a former track champion who has been extremely productive with three consecutive seasons of 50 catches or more. He showed really well at the Senior Bowl when he came on the scene there and took it to another level at the combine."

The Jets were 31st in scoring last season, averaging 17.3 PPG. The two participants in the Super Bowl — Kansas City (28.2 PPG) and San Francisco (29.9 PPG) — finished fifth and second respectively in scoring. Over his final three collegiate seasons, Mims amassed 28 scoring catches. He could line up across the way from Perriman with the underrated Jamison Crowder in the slot.

"He's got outstanding height, weight and speed for the position," Alexander said. "When the ball's in the air, look out because this guy can really play above the rim in that regard and he has really good body control. He's got nice size, he's a good red zone target, he's a good target for Sam. I think the game is going to translate really well for him because the coverage gets tighter at the next level, but he's still going to be 6'3" and running 4.3, so I think he's going to be at an advantage the way he uses his body to position himself to make contested plays."