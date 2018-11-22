Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Patriots

The Jets will take on the Patriots on Nov. 25 at 1:00 p.m. from MetLife Stadium. Tickets are available for Sunday's game. If you can't be in the stands, here's where to watch, listen and follow for Week 12.
Watch on TV
CBS (local market)
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Dan Fouts (Analyst) and Evan Washburn (Sideline).
Watch SNY Pre Game presented by M&T Bank at 12:00 p.m. and SNY Post Game presented by Toyota immediately after the game ends.
Watch Online
Pregame Central presented by Pepsi will stream live from MetLife Stadium at 11 a.m. on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Jets fans in the United States can watch replays of every game from the 2018 season on NFL Game Pass.
European Jets fans can click here to subscribe to NFL Game Pass.
Listen
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre- and Postgame: Dan Graca (Host), Greg Buttle (Analyst) and Anthony Becht (Analyst).
National Radio: ESPN National
Broadcasters: Adam Amin (Play-by-Play) and Dusty Dvoracek (Analyst).
Spanish Radio: ESPN Deportes Nueva York 1050 AM
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-play) and Álvaro Martín (Analyst).
Jets Radio Network: Ocean, NJ (WCHR - 105.7FM), Rochester NY (WHTK - 107.3FM/1280AM) and Albany, NY (WTMM - 104.5FM)
Follow
Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates on the Jets Official Mobile App Presented by M&T Bank.
Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @egreenbergjets and @livlandisjets for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.
Facebook: facebook/jets
Instagram: @nyjets