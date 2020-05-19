Tuesday, May 19, 2020 09:30 AM

Where Does PFF Rank Jets OL Among Most Improved Units?

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pff-most-improve-ol-AP_19358666402436
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has placed an emphasis on the offensive line since he took the job last June. Between free agency and the draft, Douglas added eight new faces up front and Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey recently ranked the unit as the third most improved OL group in the NFL.

"The Jets are another team where it may be a case of quantity over quality with their offseason moves along the offensive line," Linsey said. "There is a case to be made that the players added will do a better job of protecting Sam Darnold and opening lanes for Le'Veon Bell in the run game.

"A lot of that comes down to what happens with first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton. His combination of size and athleticism is rare and it's what NFL teams were enamored with," Linsey said. "However, we wrote prior to the draft that his lack of true pass sets in a Louisville offense that heavily featured play action and designed rollouts in conjunction with his struggles when he did see true pass sets was cause for concern. That isn't to say he won't turn into a solid pass protector at the NFL level. He is coming off an 82.5 pass-blocking grade in 2019 with the Cardinals. We simply don't know as much about him in pass protection to say it's a safe bet. His run-blocking projections, on the other hand, are very favorable."

The Jets started 11 players on the OL last season and had nine different starting combinations. Their only returning opening-day starter is RG Brian Winters. Douglas re-signed Alex Lewis, who started 12 games for the Green & White at left guard last season and brought in T George Fant, C Connor McGovern, G Greg Van Roten and G Josh Andrews.

"From the free-agent ranks, both Connor McGovern (72.0 overall grade, 10th at center) and Greg Van Roten (65.6 overall grade, 15th at left guard) were solid starters on the interior in 2019," Linsey wrote. "If they carry over a similar performance in 2020, that would be a nice upgrade over what New York saw at those positions last season."

In last month's draft, the Jets doubled down at tackle, selecting Becton at No. 11 overall and Charlotte's Cameron Clark at No. 129 before signing undrafted free agent Jared Hilbers out of Washington. Both Becton and Clark offer position versatility and hold nasty mean streaks in the run game. Becton figures to project as a starter early on, but PFF believes Clark is a "potential wild card to draw snaps early."

"From a technical standpoint, he's already pretty advanced, which is rare from a small-school prospect," Linsey wrote. "Like all the other players, though, there's uncertainty. The Jets certainly made the offensive line a priority, but can Becton develop into a top-flight left tackle? Were the performances from McGovern and Van Roten last season what New York should expect moving forward? Regardless, the Jets should have done enough to ensure their line is improved in 2020. To what extent remains to be seen."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Ian Berryman (8) makes a kick as punter Ian Berryman (8) watches as the two alternate during practice at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Jets Waive P Ian Berryman

First-Year Player Originally Signed with Steelers in May of 2019
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase

Advertising