Where Did OLB Jordan Jenkins' Game Grow the Most in Year 3?

Jenkins has had the ability to acquire techniques and build on his skills with the tutelage of OLB coach Kevin Greene in two out of his three seasons as a professional. A Hall of Famer, Greene's 160 sacks are the most produced by any linebacker in NFL history. The 6'3", 259-pound Jenkins was part of a Jets defense this season that tied for 16th in sacks (39.0) but also finished just 26th against the run (126.3 Yds/G). Jenkins, who often lines up over the opposition's tight end, has a critical role on the defense of setting the edge and turning things back inside where the traffic resides.

"I definitely want to be more consistent in the pass rushing game. There are some games where I didn't have one hit getting off the quarterback, or where I wouldn't beat an offensive lineman," said Jenkins, who tied Henry Anderson for the team high in sacks and also had nine tackles for loss and forced a pair of fumbles while being in on 660 plays. "There are also games where I've had misfits in my run. Next season I just want to fix that and be a consistent linebacker, consistent pass rusher game in and game out all season."

While techniques can be modified, Jenkins believes motor remains the most important tool in his bag.