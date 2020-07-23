Where Are They Now

Presented by

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 07:30 AM

Where Are They Now: Rocky Klever

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Montana

Jim Gehman

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

2019-Cuts-Thumb-10

Ten men named Rocky have played in the NFL. Only one for the Jets – Rocky Klever.

Drafted in 1982 from the University of Montana, Klever, a running back, was able to learn about life in the NFL during a 2,379-mile drive from the campus in Missoula to New York with Guy Bingham, the third-year Jets center, and Klever's former college roommate.

"I was very excited. Guy had already been there two years, so I was following the Jets by then," Klever said. "We drove out together to training camp. We stopped at friend's houses, had a great time, and we never listened to the same cassette tape twice. He gave me the lowdown on everything to do on the way out there."

What Bingham didn't know was that once they got to camp, Klever would be moved to a new position.

"In college, I started off as a quarterback and then moved to tailback and was in the I-formation mostly. They just pitched me the ball and I ran. I never really had to block very much," Klever said. "But when I got to the Jets, they wanted to make me a fullback because they had Freeman McNeil and Scott Dierking and Johnny Hector. All good running backs, I never would have made it."

Spending his rookie season on Injured Reserve because of a broken bone in his hand gave Klever an opportunity to learn the new position.

"If I was going to stick with it, I needed more experience," Klever said. "Plus, we had Dwayne Crutchfield (a fullback who was taken in the third round of the Draft). He was going to make it regardless. So, it was good. I got to practice every day and got to be friends with all the guys."

It turned out that learning to play fullback while on I.R. would lead to Klever playing yet another new position by the time he was on the active roster in 1983.

"Me and John Nitti were the running backs on the scout team, and the third-string tight end didn't play special teams and was always kind of banged up. So, there were times when I would play scout team tight end and I kind of started to get the feel for it," Klever said.

"I got a chance to get some reps, and actually played in preseason games pretty well as the third-team tight end behind Mickey Shuler and Glenn Dennison. And then Glenn got hurt and I started playing a lot."

Klever's first reception and touchdown occurred on the same play during an October 1984 game against the Patriots in New England.

"It was (rookie quarterback) Kenny O'Brien's first touchdown, as well," Klever said of the 7-yard toss. "It was kind of a little bloop pattern going out and coming back inside. He threw it right in my stomach and so I basically had to catch it. Kenny and I were roommates and good friends. He's my son's godfather. It's kind of cool for both of us to have our first touchdown with each other."

In 1985, Klever caught 14 passes for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns, and helped the Jets post an 11-5 record. That effort helped them make the playoffs for the first time in three years. They went 10-6 the following season and made the playoffs again.

"We stayed pretty healthy. The one year [1986], we lost the last five games because (Joe) Klecko was hurt, Lance Mehl was hurt," Klever said. "I think the key is we were a really close team, everybody liked each other.

"There was no jealousy, no animosity. If I caught a touchdown, Mickey was happy. If he caught one, I was happy. There were times where Mickey and I would be in the game at the same time. And there were times when (wide receiver) Al Toon was out of the game and I was in. I'm thinking, why is Al Toon out of the game? Al was amazing, a great guy, a great teammate."

During Klever's five active seasons with the Jets, 1983-87, his name littered the depth chart. Second-string tight end, third-string quarterback, second-string punter, second-string kicker – if nothing else, Klever was versatile.  

"Yeah. I mean, I was the third-team quarterback, but I never played it in a game. Now who knows what would have happened if I played, I might have sucked. So, maybe I wouldn't have been that versatile," Klever said with a laugh.

"I grew up playing everything, every sport, every position. I have two older brothers, and we would play touch football with three guys. I just had fun doing everything."

And what makes Klever most proud of his career?

"I think I was a good teammate. There was a time I was a special teams captain and it was cool to be kind of acknowledged as a team leader on a really good team of guys. I was pretty proud just making the team," he said. "Lance Mehl, Bob Crable and I get together once in a while, and Lance said I was 'one of the best football players on the team.' So, it was kind of cool to hear that from a guy that was just a tremendous, great football player."

Raised during his teenage years in Anchorage, Klever is in both the Alaska High School and the University of Montana Hall of Fames. He is the father of four: Jake, Allie, Kelly and Taylor; and grandfather of three. Retired, he makes his home in Linwood, NJ.

"I owned a bar for 14 years and a liquor store for 12 years. They were four blocks apart in Wildwood, New Jersey. My daughter, Allie, is opening up a bar and a restaurant in Egg Harbor Township. I'm kind of helping her with that," Klever said.

"And the last couple years I've been a babysitter for my grandkids. We all live close and we all kind of help each other out. The grandkids are great, my kids are great, it's fun to live in South Jersey near the beach. My kids are all active and good parents and they're all fun to hang out with."

Related Content

Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes

Catch Up with the 1996 Draft Pick from Washington State
Running back Kevin Long breaks a tackle during the Jets' 28-19 win over the Oakland Raiders on October 21, 1979 at Shea Stadium.LongKactionI
news

Where Are They Now: Kevin Long

Catch Up with the Former Jets Fullback from South Carolina
New York Jets TE Chris Baker in action during the New York Jets' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. December 3, 2006.
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Baker

Catch Up with the Former Jets Tight End from Queens
Former Philadelphia Eagle Joe Pagliei enters the field before the NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Sunday, July 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
news

Where Are They Now: Joe Pagliei 

Catch Up with the Former Member of the New York Titans
Jets linebacker John Woodring, 1981-85.WoodringJactionI
news

Where Are They Now: John Woodring

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from 1981-85 and Current Elementary Teacher
Where Are They Now: John Roman
news

Where Are They Now: John Roman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and 1975 Draft Pick
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is tackled by New York Jets defensive end Mike DeVito during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
news

Where Are They Now: Mike DeVito

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Maine
Punter Brian Hansen, 1994-98.HansenBactionII
news

Where Are They Now: Brian Hansen

Catch Up with the former Jets Punter
Offensive lineman Garry Puetz, 1973-78.PuetzGsidelineI
news

Where Are They Now: Garry Puetz

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and 1973 Draft Pick
Where Are They Now: Nick Lowery
news

Where Are They Now: Nick Lowery

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and Former Pro Bowl Kicker

Advertising