Where Are They Now

Presented by

Where Are They Now: Dewey Bohling

Catch Up with the 1959 Draft Pick from Hardin-Simmons University

Sep 17, 2020 at 07:30 AM
Jim Gehman

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

2019-Cuts-Thumb-9

Dewey Bohling had a connection with the upstart American Football League's New York Titans, who would later become the Jets, before the Titans ever existed – Sammy Baugh.

Baugh, the Titans head coach in their inaugural 1960 season, had coached Bohling, a standout running back and kick-returner, at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas.

But before the two would reunite in New York, Bohling experienced the trials and tribulations of professional football with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I went through the whole training camp with the Steelers and I thought I had the team made," said Bohling, who was chosen in the 13th round of the 1959 Draft. "Our last exhibition game was up at Green Bay, and they brought in a punter. He had just flown in and didn't have a uniform, so I was the one that gave him a uniform. I didn't want to, but I had to. We were about the same size.        

"So, I watched the game on the sideline, and then they cut me the next day when we got back to Pittsburgh. And after being cut, I went to the Chicago Cardinals and was on their practice squad for about six weeks. They didn't have an opening on the team and let me go. But I was glad to be able to keep on playing for a while. After that, I went back to Abilene to pick up some hours to graduate."

That was when Bohling received a call from Baugh. "He said, 'They're opening up a new football league, the AFL, and I'm going to be the coach of the New York Titans.' He got people from down in our conference, people that he knew, was familiar with, and had faith in."

In the first game of the franchise, at home against Buffalo on September 11, 1960, the Titans beat the Bills, 23-7. "I remember there were less than 6,000 people in the Polo Grounds," laughed Bohling, who would help the Titans post a 7-7 record by contributing to 699 all-purpose yards – 431 rushing and 268 receiving – and six touchdowns.

Vastly different from Abilene, Bohling felt fortunate that he was able to share his first season in New York, and all that comes with that, with his family.

"Oh, there were a lot of differences," Bohling said with a laugh. "A bunch of us and the Yankees stayed at the Grand Concourse Hotel, and I had my wife and my children come up there with me. My son and I would walk down to Yankee Stadium, and for a $1 apiece, we'd sit in the right field bleachers right behind Roger Maris. That was one of the wonderful things, too, to be able to see the New York Yankees play in their heyday."

Splitting the 1961 campaign between the Titans and the Bills, Bohling finished his AFL career by playing in 26 games, and totaling 178 carries for 584 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 43 receptions for 485 yards and five touchdowns.   

Now making his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his wife, Sandra, Bohling is enjoying retirement after coaching high school football, track, cross country, and basketball for 43 years at 10 different schools.

"They called me the 'Vagabond Coach.' I coached all over the state of New Mexico," Bohling said. "(What I enjoyed most about working with kids is) how fresh they were. How anxious they were to please when you were out on the practice field. They were always so upbeat with their attitude. It was enjoyable to watch those kids having so much fun playing football."

Bohling compiled a 150-100 record and won four district championships in football. His track teams won eight district championships, and he coached 15 state champions. He is in the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, the New Mexico Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame, as well as the Hardin-Simmons University Hall of Fame.

"With all the coaching that he's done in different towns and different places, as I watched him coach, he had the personality of really, really caring about the students," Sandra Bohling said of her husband. "When any of the kids wanted to be on the team and they weren't fully-grown young men, he would still use them on the sidelines. Have them be a part of the team even though they couldn't play. That was impressive to me.

"And I remember one time he didn't come home and they told me he was in the hospital. I called him and he said, 'How did the kids do? Did they win?' instead of telling me why he's in the hospital. He put all those kids first."

Related Content

Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar
news

Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar

Catch Up with the Undrafted Punter from Utah State
Tight End Mark Boyer runs through a tackle during the Jets' 14-37 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 24, 1990 at the Meadowlands.BoyerMactionII
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Boyer

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 04: Leon Washington #29 of the New York Jets returns the opening kickoff for an 87 yard touchdown against the Washington Redskins during their game on November 4th, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
news

Where Are They Now: Leon Washington

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Florida State
Fullback Stacey Tutt makes a rush during the Jets 13-11 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on August 30, 2007 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.0100.
news

Where Are They Now: Stacy Tutt

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Richmond
New York Jets offensive guard Kerry Jenkins (71) is sen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 18, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
news

Where Are They Now: Kerry Jenkins

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Troy State
Tight end Anthony Becht runs with the ball secure. The Jets played the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Meadowlands on November 23, 2003. The Jets beat the Jags in another fourth quarter comeback game 13-10. Carry. Run. 02
news

Where Are They Now: Anthony Becht

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from the 2000 Draft Class
Where Are They Now: Rocky Klever
news

Where Are They Now: Rocky Klever

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Montana
Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Hayes

Catch Up with the 1996 Draft Pick from Washington State
Running back Kevin Long breaks a tackle during the Jets' 28-19 win over the Oakland Raiders on October 21, 1979 at Shea Stadium.LongKactionI
news

Where Are They Now: Kevin Long

Catch Up with the Former Jets Fullback from South Carolina
New York Jets TE Chris Baker in action during the New York Jets' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. December 3, 2006.
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Baker

Catch Up with the Former Jets Tight End from Queens
Former Philadelphia Eagle Joe Pagliei enters the field before the NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Sunday, July 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
news

Where Are They Now: Joe Pagliei 

Catch Up with the Former Member of the New York Titans

Advertising