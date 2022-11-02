When Do the Jets Expect RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to Be Back to Full-Strength?

The Jets lost two of their best players in Week 7 at Denver when RB Breece Hall sustained a knee injury and OL Alijah-Vera Tucker went out with a torn triceps. With the two players on season-ending injury reserve, Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters this week that he expects them to be 100 percent for the 2023 season.

"I know neither one has had surgery yet," Douglas said. "Obviously, tough second quarter there in Denver, because you're talking about two young players that were having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons, you could argue All-Pro caliber seasons. So, we love those guys, and we love their approach, and we love how they handle themselves. But again, our docs [doctors] are very optimistic that these guys are going to come back full-strength next year and hit the ground running."

In seven games, the dynamic Hall averaged 6.9 yards a touch while totaling 681 yards and 5 TDs. The versatile Vera-Tucker started at RG, LT and RT his sophomore pro campaign and was solid at all three spots. The Jets have faced continuity challenges since the offseason at offensive line due to several injuries, beginning with Mekhi Becton going down early in training camp with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap.