What Would a Jump from Jets QB Zach Wilson in Year 2 Look Like?

EA: Wilson's knee injury last season turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The four-game absence gave him time to reflect, and he treated the second half of 2021 as a new season. He watched backups Mike White, Joe Flacco and Josh Johnson have success moving the ball and he reviewed all the situations he was part of in his first six games. In the back half, Wilson diagnosed and got the ball out quicker, was better with his feet and showed improved command of the offense. He played at a high level against the Buccaneers in Week 17 and finished the season without an interception in the Jets' final five games. Committed to making the jump in Year 2, Wilson put on good weight this offseason and said his energy and stamina are better. The added muscle should help him as he looks to increase his games played total from 13 to 17. The Jets have significantly upgraded the talent around Wilson on every level with the free agency signings of LG Laken Tomlinson, and TEs Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, plus the drafting of WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. They'll complement a young core that includes RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, WRs Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, and RB Michael Carter. In Wilson's rookie campaign, he was a 55.6% passer with 9 TDs and 11 INTs. He averaged nearly 180 yards per game through the air and added 4 TDs on the ground while being sacked 44 times. If he plays 17 games, a Wilson jump to 62% with 22 passing TDs is realistic. I'd also expect him to produce some more yards with his feet (185 in 2021) and the sack number should see a considerable decrease.