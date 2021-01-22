What Will the Jets Offense Look Like Under HC Robert Saleh?

The Jets are under construction as Head Coach Robert Saleh begins to implement his philosophy encapsulated by the mantra "All Gas, No Brake." On offense, Saleh brought in Mike LaFleur from the 49ers to be the offensive coordinator.

"Mike LaFleur has been with [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] for, I think, eight years now of professional football and nobody in the world knows it better than he does," Saleh said, referring to San Fran's style of the West Coast offense. "So to be able to have him and to get John Benton along with us as run-game coordinator, I'm really excited about them being able to install the system and implement the vision that we all we all want to see. A lot of pre-snap movement, a lot of help for the quarterback, run mirroring with pass.

"There's going to be a clear identity of what we're trying to accomplish down in and down out on the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball and special teams for that matter. I'm really excited about the vision that we have in place for the offensive side and there's no one better in the world then the people that we've hired to be able to do that. So, it's going to be an exciting time for this organization."