What Will Be Some of the Jets' Most Difficult Roster Decisions?

RL: With the Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich rotation system so important to the Jets' defense, they had 10 D-linemen and 11 DBs on their 53 last year, then deactivated one at each subunit on gameday. With both jam-packed with talent this year, along with the full-house offensive backfield, that will ripple through some other positions in the coming days and weeks. Can they squeeze six WRs into the 53 this year? If not, four from among the group of Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, Alex Erickson, Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor could be departing or practice-squad-bound. Can rookie Zack Kuntz convince the Jets to keep him on the 53? Does rookie Carter Warren fit into the O-line rotation? At this time of year, it's always a case, as Saleh has said, "where you're just begging to have a few more days with certain young men and sometimes you can't." It's also good to remember that Tuesday's "final 53" may not be the 53 that head next week toward opening night vs. Buffalo.

CH: I think the wide receiver room will be the most difficult for roster decisions. While the Jets have an open spot because of Corey Davis retiring, there are still 11 wide receivers on the current roster. Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson, Jerome Kapp, and T.J. Luther are all undrafted free agents who have been trying to stand out and show their skillset all camp. Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor spent most of last season on the practice squad with the Jets. They, have also had standout camps. Alex Erikson, who was signed in July by the Jets, ended preseason with two touchdowns against the Giants. There are a lot of options at WR for a room that already has Mecole Hardman Jr., Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.