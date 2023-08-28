What Will Be Some of the Jets' Most Difficult Roster Decisions?

All NFL Teams Will Trim Their Roster from 90 to 53 by Tuesday 8/29 at 4pm

Published: Aug 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM Updated: Jul 07, 2023 at 08:10 AM
Logo Thumb
NYJ Editorial Staff
E_JB1_0165-thumb

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange, Caroline Hendershot and John Pullano will give their responses to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What will be some of the Jets' most difficult roster decisions?

EA: Will the Jets keep three QBs? Tim Boyle had a nice finish to the preseason and teams are allowed to dress a third QB on gamedays without using an active roster spot. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, who impressed as a rookie, is part of a backfield that will feature Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter. The RBnumbers game is one to watch. We've seen OC Nathaniel Hackett employ fullbacks in the past and Nick Bawden has quietly flashed in the pass game and brings special teams value. The Jets' top four wideouts are set, but rookies Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee plus veteran Alex Erickson each made their cases. Will the Jets keep five safeties after signing Adrien Amos in the offseason and employing him in big-nickel sets? Rookie Trey Dean was a tackling machine in summer play. Brandin Echols will be suspended in Week 1, and Bryce Hall lined up as the gunner opposite star Justin Hardee in the first quarter against the Giants. The Jet have a deep TE room and Kenny Yeboah has dealt with a hamstring injury of late while it will be interesting to see what happens with rookie Zack Kuntz. 

EG: Running back and wide receiver. Starting at RB, that's one of the most crowded rooms on the team with Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda. It's hard to keep five backs on an active roster and the Jets will likely have to let go someone who would likely be claimed by another team. Hall and Cook are safe. It's difficult to imagine GM Joe Douglas releasing a promising rookie in Abanikanda, which comes down to Carter and Knight. Carter had significantly less run than Knight in the preseason and reading the tea leaves, Knight may be the odd man out of the bunch. This time of year is so unpredictable, but if the Jets keep four RBs, someone, in my opinion, would likely be claimed by another team. The Green & White had an NFL-high seven players claimed by other teams last season. Wide receiver became a changed landscape once Corey Davis retired. Behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman is a cluster that consists of Malik Taylor, Alex Erickson, Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and Irvin Charles. The end of the depth chart often comes down to special teams. Gipson and Erickson have an advantage with their return ability, but will it be enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster?

Through the Lens | Top Photos from the Preseason Win Over the Giants

See all of the best photos of the Jets during the 32-24 preseason victory over the Giants on Saturday.

JB1_8767
1 / 69
E_JB2_0098
2 / 69
E_JB2_0235
3 / 69
JB1_7200
4 / 69
JB1_7062
5 / 69
JB1_6975
6 / 69
JB1_6882
7 / 69
E_JB2_0048
8 / 69
JB1_6839
9 / 69
E_JB1_7423
10 / 69
JB1_6925
11 / 69
E_JB1_6769
12 / 69
E_JB1_6680
13 / 69
E_JB1_8154
14 / 69
JB1_9265
15 / 69
E_JB2_0891
16 / 69
JB1_9018
17 / 69
E_JB2_1820
18 / 69
JB1_8748
19 / 69
E_JB2_1169
20 / 69
E_JB1_8755
21 / 69
E_JB2_0914
22 / 69
E_JB2_1785
23 / 69
E_JB1_0340
24 / 69
E_JB3_1598
25 / 69
E_JB3_2124
26 / 69
E_JB3_1486
27 / 69
E_JB3_1516
28 / 69
E_JB3_1230
29 / 69
E_JB3_1075
30 / 69
E_JB3_1280
31 / 69
E_JB3_1159
32 / 69
E_JB3_0739
33 / 69
E_JB1_9926
34 / 69
E_JB3_0579
35 / 69
E_JB3_0495
36 / 69
E_JB1_9945_1
37 / 69
E_JB3_0421
38 / 69
E_JB1_9569
39 / 69
E_JB1_9896
40 / 69
E_JB1_9810
41 / 69
E_JB1_9660
42 / 69
E_JB1_9857
43 / 69
E_JB1_9637
44 / 69
E_JB1_9477
45 / 69
E_JB1_1361
46 / 69
E_JB1_0696
47 / 69
E_JB1_9433
48 / 69
E_JB1_1399
49 / 69
E_JB1_0682
50 / 69
E_JB1_1293
51 / 69
E_JB1_1344
52 / 69
E_JB1_0882
53 / 69
E_JB1_0401
54 / 69
E_JB1_0747
55 / 69
E_JB1_0641
56 / 69
E_JB1_0185
57 / 69
E_JB1_0165
58 / 69
E_JB1_0224
59 / 69
E_JB1_0170
60 / 69
E_JB1_0033
61 / 69
E_JB2_1910
62 / 69
E_JB2_1991
63 / 69
E_JB2_1985
64 / 69
E_JB2_1932
65 / 69
E_JB2_1937
66 / 69
E_JB2_1939
67 / 69
E_JB2_1945
68 / 69
E_JB2_1922
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RL: With the Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich rotation system so important to the Jets' defense, they had 10 D-linemen and 11 DBs on their 53 last year, then deactivated one at each subunit on gameday. With both jam-packed with talent this year, along with the full-house offensive backfield, that will ripple through some other positions in the coming days and weeks. Can they squeeze six WRs into the 53 this year? If not, four from among the group of Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, Alex Erickson, Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor could be departing or practice-squad-bound. Can rookie Zack Kuntz convince the Jets to keep him on the 53? Does rookie Carter Warren fit into the O-line rotation? At this time of year, it's always a case, as Saleh has said, "where you're just begging to have a few more days with certain young men and sometimes you can't." It's also good to remember that Tuesday's "final 53" may not be the 53 that head next week toward opening night vs. Buffalo.

CH: I think the wide receiver room will be the most difficult for roster decisions. While the Jets have an open spot because of Corey Davis retiring, there are still 11 wide receivers on the current roster. Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson, Jerome Kapp, and T.J. Luther are all undrafted free agents who have been trying to stand out and show their skillset all camp. Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor spent most of last season on the practice squad with the Jets. They, have also had standout camps. Alex Erikson, who was signed in July by the Jets, ended preseason with two touchdowns against the Giants. There are a lot of options at WR for a room that already has Mecole Hardman Jr., Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

JP: It will be fascinating to see which defensive linemen head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas decide to keep. We have seen Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich use a rotation that asks D-linemen to come in and out of games frequently, making depth key. The D-line flexed its depth in the preseason totaling 14 sacks over four games. Carl Lawson has been out with a back injury, so edge will be a position to keep an eye on. The Jets had eight players with at least 1 sack in the preseason including, edge rushers Pita Taumoepenu, the XFL Defensive Player of the Year, and UDFA Deslin Alexandre. In the interior of the D-line, veteran Tanzel Smart had the most tackles of any Jets D-lineman in the preseason. He was a force in the run game posting 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Smart will battle with Bruce Hector, who finished second on the team with 3 sacks in the preseason, and Marquiss Spencer for roster spots.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets Mekhi Becton Nails Down Right Tackle Spot 

Chad Alexander: Aaron Rodgers 'Exemplifies Everything You Want in a Leader'
news

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

After Grabbing TD Pass, Second-Year WR Says His New QB 'Makes Football a Whole Lot of Fun'
news

Jets Rookie Recap | Aaron Rodgers on Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson: 'He Took a Big Step Forward'

LB Zaire Barnes Led Jets in Tackles, OL Joe Tippmann Played Most Offensive Snaps
news

Preseason Game Recap | Aaron Rodgers' Summer Start a Success; Jets Down Giants 32-24

Garrett Wilson Makes Early Impact; Brandin Echols Produces Points for the Defense 
news

Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Awaited Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD in Win over Giants

QB Said He Had Some Butterflies, but Added of Fans' Ovation When He Took Field, 'That Was a Special Moment'
news

Robert Saleh on Jets' First-Team Defense: 'They Are Ready'

Captain C.J. Mosley: 'I Feel like We have a Full Defense'
news

Aaron Rodgers Among the Reasons Jets-Giants Has a Bit More Buzz This Summer

Veteran QB to Take First Live Snaps in Saturday's Preseason Finale
news

Watch | Jets at Giants Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news

Inside the Numbers | The Aaron Rodgers Preseason File

Jets QB Hasn't Played in Summer Game Since '18, Summer Finale Since '12. Those Streaks End Saturday Night
news

John Franklin Myers: Jets Defensive Line Has a 'Unique Opportunity'

Veteran DL Excited for Game Action Against the Giants  
news

Jets Notebook | Grass or Turf, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Has His Feet on the Ground

As Veteran Duane Brown Returns, O-Line Is Taking Shape
Advertising