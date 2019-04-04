What the Players Think of Jets New Uniforms 

While most fans will obsess on the appearance of the new uniforms, tight end Chris Herndon is focused on the material.

"They definitely feel a lot better than the older ones," Herndon said. "Even around the shoulders, they're a bit more fitting. I like the pants a lot, too. They squeeze you and it seems like if you were to start sweating, they wouldn't get too heavy. I'm a big fan of it."

Look good? Check. Feel good? Check. Next up? Play good.

"Regardless of our record and what it's been for the past few years that I've been here, 2019 is going to be a special year for us and I strongly believe that," Adams said. "With new uniforms, I think that's a great start to kick off the year."