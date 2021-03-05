What Stands Out About the Jets' 7 Unrestricted Free Agents on Offense?

RL: What stands out to me is that as much as the Jets might want some of their offensive UFAs back, if some or all depart, the Green & White should be OK since no one position group will be devastated with exits. It was great having warhorse Frank Gore around for a season, but he may be contemplating retirement to start the clock ticking toward his Hall of Fame induction. Joe Flacco similarly brought uber-veteran experience to the QB room but he wants to be a starter again before he hangs up the pads and it seems likely he'll say goodbye. OLs Pat Elflein and Josh Andrews handled the bulk of the snaps at both guard spots for the team's most productive four-game stretch of the season, from the near-triumph over the Raiders to the back-to-back wins over the Rams and Browns. But the FA departure that would sadden me most would be WR Breshad Perriman. It would be nice to see him teamed with Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims again, this time for 16 games instead of seven, and when he was on last season, his downfield dimension was impressive (three 49-yards-plus receptions in an eight-game span, for instance). But every NFL team undergoes change every year and the Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh the Jets are no different. Holes will be filled in free agency and the draft and onward and upward they will go.