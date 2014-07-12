What's the Buzz? It's Electric Football

Shores knows everything there is to know about electric football, and I mean that almost literally. He has written a 650-page book, "The Unforgettable Buzz," with Roddy Garcia, that could qualify as a college textbook on the subject, It's crammed with interviews with the gamemakers themselves, the ins and outs of product development and pricing, sidebars on toys and football in America that helped shape and sustain these games, and plenty of photos, illustrations and press releases to break up the text.

I wanted to chat with Earl because many years ago, I had my own Tudor game. I lined up my 11 red players against my dad's 11 yellow players and tried to find strategies to buzz my ballcarrier into the open field. I puzzled over the players whose bases and blades made them run in circles. I practiced to flick a felt football out of the arm on my TTQB (Triple Threat Quarterback) and hit a receiver a foot "downfield." (That's how you completed a pass.)

Sounds primitive, eh? But as Shores recalls, that wasn't the point.

"We used our imaginations quite a bit back then," he said. "I wanted to see the NFL on my bedroom floor, so I wanted to see electric football, whether my players ran in circles or not. If you thought it was dumb and stupid, that's what you thought. But they really captured something making the stadiums and the players and the games."