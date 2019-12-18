What's Clicked for Robby Anderson?

Anderson has 12 catches of at least 20 yards this season and 2 catches of 40 yards or more. One of those receptions was a a 92-yard touchdown against the Cowboys, which is the franchise's longest play from scrimmage at home. Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson said Anderson's knowledge of the offense has allowed him to flourish.

"I think he has a really good grasp of the offense and the little tweaks and stuff like that," Jefferson said. "He's done an awesome job of making contested catches. Those catches are hard to make. Robby is about a buck 70 soaking wet and he's going up against guys that are like 200 pounds and fighting for the ball. He's been coming up with the ball in some crucial moments for us.

"It's just a want-to thing. You can practice it all you want, but in a game, it's you against that guy and who wants it. He's done a hell of a job. He's just been wanting to make those plays and he's doing it."

Anderson's contract expires in March and he wants to remain with the Jets, but understands it's a business. He expressed a similar sentiment after the trade deadline.

"I still feel like I have a lot more to prove, but that's not my main goal," he said. "We're not going to the playoffs, so I'd like to prove I can contribute to things like that. I feel like I'm not going to prove myself to the point until I retire and accomplish my ultimate goals. Until then, I have something to prove."