What's Changed for Sam Darnold In The Jets' Back-to-Back Wins?

Sam Darnold has a 93.5 QB rating and hasn't committed a turnover in the Jets' two wins. He also hasn't put up gaudy numbers. He's thrown for a combined 382 yards and 3 TDs while completing 60.3% of his passes. Entering the season finale, he hasn't thrown for more than 230 yards in a single game -- Week 4 vs. DEN -- but Darnold's goal is to close out the season on a high note.

"I can't press," he said. "I think whatever for me, it's been working the last two games. Just take whatever the defense gives me and whether that's a shot, an underneath throw, just take what they give me. If it's not there, throw it away or if I can run, find a running lane to do that and get a first down. I'm going to do everything that I can to help this team win and that's really my only thing I'm focused on."

The Patriots have not been kind to Darnold in two games (0-2). He's completed 45% of his passes, has thrown 4 INTs and 0 TDs. The Green & White has not won in New England in the regular season since 2008. Even though the Pats (6-9) are not the team the NFL is used to, their pass defense ranks No. 7 in the NFL (221.2 yds/g).