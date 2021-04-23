What Needs Could the Jets Address with the No. 23 and No. 34 Picks in the NFL Draft?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What needs could the Jets address with the No. 23 and No. 34 overall selections in the NFL Draft?

EA: I'm focused on edge, offensive line and cornerback.While the Jets added Carl Lawson in free agency and bolstered depth on the outside with Vinny Curry, you cannot have enough quality pass rushers in a 4-3. The Green & White can take a project on Day 3 or they could strike early at No. 23 or No. 34 from a group that may include Azeez Ojulari (Georgia), Jaelan Phillips (Miami) and Gregory Rosseau (Miami). Phillips might have the highest ceiling of the group (I don't think Kwity Paye will be there at 23) if his medical checks out. As the Jets install the wide-zone scheme offensively, they'll have flexibility to address the O-line throughout draft weekend because this is a deep class. Do they run up the card if Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC) is on the board with that second first-rounder? Brian Baldinger loves Landon Dickerson (Alabama), but he'll have to pass the injury test as well. At corner, the wild card of this class is Caleb Farley. Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II could be the first defensive player taken, Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) has elevated his stock this offseason and Virginia Tech's Farley, who had offseason back surgery, is an elite athlete with great size. I do think the Jets will have to take a long look at Clemson's Travis Etienne because he's a home-run hitter whose real position is offensive weapon. Lastly, GM Joe Douglas is working the phones and seeing if any groundwork for deals can be made before to the draft. It might be more likely you move down from 23 than up, but the Jets have the capital to jump around early and often.