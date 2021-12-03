What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

EA: The Eagles (5-7) ultimately might not make the playoffs, but these Birds are playoff-caliber on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Jets need to be outstanding at the point of attack and they were good last week, running for a season-high 157 yards in the win over the Texans and holding Houston to 202 yards while registering 5 sacks of Tyrod Taylor. But these Eagles soar on the ground and are aiming to become the first Philly team since 1949 with four straight games of 200+ rush yards since 1949. They are a unique challenge because their QB — Jalen Hurts — is the team's leading rusher and they have a bunch of studs up front along the offensive line. The Jets have to win the battle on early downs and force the Eagles into a drop-back passing attack because they have gotten better in the play-action game throughout the season. Then on the other side of the ball, I'm excited to watch the Jets interior of LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif match up against one of the league's top interior DT tandems in Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. In addition to protecting the ball against the Birds, Zach Wilson and the Jets have to improve on third down after converting 2 of 13 in Houston. Also they got away with playing from behind last week, but a fast start will be imperative against a desperate Eagles team that gave one away against the Giants at MetLife Stadium last week.