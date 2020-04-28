What Kind of Growth Does Adam Gase Expect from Sam Darnold in 2020?

Jets coach Adam Gase believes QB Sam Darnold, who is entering his second year in the same offensive system, will be able to take a step towards mastering the playbook.

"His brain is working so much faster when you go in Year 2 of these things because you know all the little tiny details of what the offense is about," Gase said. "Now it's more about playing faster, adjusting to things that maybe you didn't talk about, adjusting to things that you've never seen before and being able to do those little tiny things so much quicker just because of experience, studying the film and learning from your mistakes."

Gase said Darnold is encouraged when he watches 2019 film because the passer sees how much improvement can be made now that he understands how each play is supposed to be executed. The Jets began their virtual offseason program Monday as position groups will meet four times in each of the next two weeks. Gase feels things are heading in the right direction even though the meetings are virtual, but he said Darnold will need to bring the new offensive faces up to speed, including six new offensive linemen and WRs Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims.