What Keeps Jets' RB Michael Carter Up at Night?

At this year's NFL Combine, Jets general manager, speaking about Carter, tagged him with a nickname: Young MC.

"I like it, only because of how he said it and the context," Carter said. "I appreciate Joe and the way he does stuff, but I do think the nickname needs work. I'd rather go by The Voice -- because I know what to say, and I can be a voice for people who are thinking something that they don't have the courage to say. One thing: I'm happy to say what's on my mind. But when it comes to a nickname, I can't give myself one."

At 5-8 and playing at a weight of around 201, 202 pounds, Carter has a low center of gravity and powerful legs that don't often allow defenders to drag him down on the first try. He takes pride in his ability to break tackles, a mindset that goes back to his younger days playing youth football. Carter's 99.4 elusive grade on PFF last season was third among all running backs and first among rookies. His 71.3 overall grade was fifth among rookie RBs and his 77.7 run grade was third.

"I get super pissed," Carter said of being tackled on a defender's first attempt. "I get so mad. It's super embarrassing to me because I've always been taught that. My dad before a game would tell me, 'Look to have a good game, don't let the first man tackle you.' Every game he'd say that. But it does happen. I think of the Titans, I think the second play when I took a pitch left and got crushed [by LB David Long], and don't go down. I stayed on my feet, that's the balance to break a tackle, and I'm about to take it down field for a first down and the guy swipes at my ankle. I still think about a couple of those. It keeps me up at night."

Though he missed three games with an ankle injury, Carter has emerged as the team's No. 1 running back, though in the scheme run by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, running-back-by-committee is the general design. Coleman re-signed with the team and the roster now also includes Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perrine, plus the Jets' second-round draft pick -- Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

"He's humble and confident, that's what you need in this league," Carter said. "He knows there are going to be times when it's tough, it's just the nature of the beast. He's been asking questions. He's super cool. I hit him up on draft day to congratulate him. He can run, he's fast and he can block."

And there should be enough work to go around.

Carter returns for his second season along with a host of the 2021 Jets draft class, a group that includes "beefed-up" quarterback Zach Wilson.