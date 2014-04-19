What it Takes to Keep Up with Chris Johnson

Great Day at the Ball Park! Let's go yanks! pic.twitter.com/bezWyKe1YG — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) April 12, 2014
Colon was fortunate enough to witness a 7-4 Yankees win over their archrival Boston Red Sox.
The PACMAN can! #Pacquiao — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland85) April 13, 2014
In the boxing world, Manny Pacquiao defeated Timothy Bradley by unanimous decision.
I'm a golf nut..and if you a have chance to go to a Tour event in person you should..but golf is WAY better on TV.. — Bob Wischusen (@espnbob) April 13, 2014
And in the world of golf, Bubba Watson took home his second green jacket in two years after winning the Masters.
Welp, looks like the defense is gonna need to stretch out our hammys a little more before practice now! #JETS — Nick Bellore (@NBELLORE54) April 16, 2014
That's the price you pay for being teammates with Chris Johnson.
Help us win $100,000 for @imME_org! Vote 3x a dayRT @givkwik: @NYJets @DavidNelson86 is n the #AllStarsGiv Challenge https://t.co/g198AkrkUh — David Nelson (@DavidNelson86) April 18, 2014
We'll gladly help you help the orphans!