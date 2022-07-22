What Is Your Must-Watch Training Camp Battle?

EA: The two position battles that first come to mind are left tackle and kicker. Mekhi Becton, who had "Big Bust" written on a T-shirt he wore at minicamp, said outside criticism has added fuel to his fire. His talent is undeniable, and Jets HC Robert Saleh said that Becton can be "transcendent" if he takes care of his business. He'll compete against George Fant, coming off a breakthrough season at LT with 15 starts, who is going to do everything he can to stay there. Fant (6-5, 322) is a young 30 while Becton (23) could be a game-changer. The Jets are set on the interior with Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson, second-year stud Alijah Vera-Tucker at RG and a steady force at center in Connor McGovern. If Becton and Fant have strong camps, it's a win-win at both tackle spots. Greg Zuerlein, who hit on 82.8% of his field-goal attempts the past two seasons for Dallas, will try to take the kicking job. Known for his leg strength, Zuerlein had a touchback percentage last season of 80%. For his career, he is 79% on field goals from 40-49 yards and 55% on FGA from 50-59 yards. But Eddy Piñeiro, only the second kicker to convert his first eight FG tries as a Jet, returns and he is a perfect 3 of 3 from 50-plus yards in the NFL. And while people pencil in numbers for their roster predictions, special teams can be a decider come decision time.