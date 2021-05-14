What Is Your Favorite Game on The Jets' 2021 Schedule?

EA: For all the intrigue and all the hype that will surround Jets-Panthers in Week 1, my top game of the Jets' schedule is the game against the Patriots in Week 2. The pandemic has exacted a great toll on all and in many ways 2020 was a year that was both tragic and eerie. Football is not meant to be played in empty stadiums. This is a communal game where fans are participatory actors and the Jets fan base is full of characters. After a trying season, there are good vibes surrounding the Jets with the team of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh leading the way. Saleh already gets the Green & White faithful, stating on NFL Network's "Schedule Release" show: "They're passionate, they're invested in the team, they're absolutely starving for something good to happen and our open is that we deliver on that hunger." While Jets Nation will have to wait for a reunion with Tom Brady at MetLife (the Buccaneers will visit in Week 17, and the Bucs never beaten the Jets on the road by the way), they won't have to wait too much longer for the hated Patriots. They'll be hungry in Week 2 and the scene promises to be a raucous one. As for my second choice, it's London and the Week 5 matchup with the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Our trip in 2015 was a unique experience and one thing that has always struck with me — Jets fans are loud and proud and they know no border.