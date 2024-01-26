What Is the Most Interesting Jets Storyline Heading into the Offseason?

RL: Anything Aaron Rodgers does on his road back to opening day 2024 will be headline-grabbing. But I'm not alone in my keen interest in the infrastructure that is being rebuilt around Rodgers and the QB position. Which offensive linemen and wide receivers will GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh bring in for interviews and sign during the free agency period? Where will those positions pop up on Jets mock drafts and when the Jets make their selections in Detroit from April 25-27? The OL has some very solid individuals in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laken Tomlinson and Joe Tippmann but needs stability and availability at both tackles as well as on the interior. Wideout has Garrett Wilson and game second-year prospects in Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee, but the position needs a prominent WR-2 to take the heat off Wilson, who caught only 56.5% of the passes targeted for him this past season due to defenses' constant attention. Whether it's Allen Lazard reuniting for a full season with Rodgers or a top veteran free agent or day one or two draft choice, that's another spot that needs to be addressed.

CH: I think the most interesting storyline for the Jets is what the 2024 Jets offensive line will look like. After another injury-riddles season and with several players expected to hit the market, will the Jets look to build their line through free agency and/or the draft? Or both? How many of their own potential free agents will they re-sign? It's a group that includes Duane Brown, who spent most of the year on IR, Connor McGovern, who suffered a season-ending knee injury after seven games, Billy Turner and Mekhi Becton. Becton's fifth-year option was not picked up by the Jets, so he completed the final year of his rookie deal. Plus, Alijah Vera-Tucker is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon after playing multiple positions (RG and RT) last season. While OL Coach Keith Carter is returning, the offensive line is going to look different next year no matter what.