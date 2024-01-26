What Is the Most Interesting Jets Storyline Heading into the Offseason?

Green & White Could Look to Boost Offensive Line, Wide Receiver

Jan 26, 2024 at 02:25 PM
Logo Thumb
NYJ Editorial Staff
q-series-1-26-E_SZ3_1342 (1)

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange, Caroline Hendershot and John Pullano will give their responses to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What is the most interesting Jets storyline heading into the offseason?

EA: At his season-ending news conference, GM Joe Doulgas told reporters that "it's really not that far away as it looks right now". I agree. The Jets' biggest storyline heading into the 2023 offseason was their intention to acquire a veteran QB. Douglas made that happen with the trade for Aaron Rodgers, but the 2023 campaign was marred by the future Hall of Fame QB's Achilles tendon tear in Week 1. A healthy Rodgers makes the Jets better – Bart Scott says the four-time NFL MVP would be worth three games in WAR (wins over replacement). I believe the top storyline around the Jets this offseason is not sexy – it's meat and potatoes. Douglas has talked about having cornerstone players on the offensive line, but he will emphasize building around Alijah Vera-Tucker and Joe Tippmann. It will also be interesting to see the backup QB plan take shape in the weeks and months ahead. The defense will remain one of the best in the league and is ready to win now. Bryce Huff, who led the club with 10 sacks, has an expiring contract as do safeties in Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark. To me, the top offseason story is the O-line.

EG: The Jets don't have the same amount of financial flexibility as years before. GM Joe Douglas has always been an advocate of building his teams through the draft where he's landed foundational pieces like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson. That has extended into the later rounds with players like Michael Carter II. With 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers at the helm and a young core on their rookie contracts, the Green & White's window is now. It's no secret they'll look to add offensive linemen and receivers, but where and when? If the Jets elect to address one of those positions at No. 10 overall in the draft, they may have to cross their fingers a prospect they like is available. No team wants to head into the draft with glaring needs and free agency always changes the draft landscape since it takes place roughly one month before. Adding players to the roster never stops, but free agency is the first time we could get a sense of how Douglas & Co. will operate throughout the offseason.

Gallery | Best B&W Photos from the 2023 Season

Take a look through some of the best black & white photos from the Jets 2023 season.

b&w-thumb
1 / 88
SZ1_3160_1
2 / 88
20231210-Jets Vs Texans-37
3 / 88
SZ1_2694_1
4 / 88
SS4_2405
5 / 88
SS4_5637_1
6 / 88
SS1_8776-Enhanced-NR
7 / 88
SS1_8643-Enhanced-NR_2
8 / 88
JB3_7439_1
9 / 88
JB2_9396
10 / 88
SC1_4026
11 / 88
JB2_8795_1
12 / 88
JB2_92511
13 / 88
SA109909_1
14 / 88
JB2_8288
15 / 88
JB2_8085
16 / 88
JB1_8904_2
17 / 88
JB2_2853
18 / 88
JB2_3255
19 / 88
JB2_1006_1
20 / 88
E_SZ2_7117
21 / 88
E_SZ1_9427
22 / 88
JB1_5404_1
23 / 88
JB1_9832_1
24 / 88
JB2_0972
25 / 88
JB1_9027_1
26 / 88
E_SS2_9464_1
27 / 88
E_SZ1_1208
28 / 88
JB1_5184-Enhanced-NR_1
29 / 88
JB1_6728_1
30 / 88
JB1_6763_1
31 / 88
JB1_6702_1
32 / 88
JB1_4623_1
33 / 88
E_SS3_9183
34 / 88
JB1_2809_1
35 / 88
JB1_5352_1
36 / 88
JB1_5335_1
37 / 88
JB1_5221
38 / 88
JB1_4450_1
39 / 88
JB1_4541
40 / 88
JB1_5175-Enhanced-NR
41 / 88
JB1_4541_1
42 / 88
JB1_5146-Enhanced-NR_1
43 / 88
JB1_3103_1
44 / 88
JB1_0094
45 / 88
JB1_0496_1
46 / 88
E_SS2_7627
47 / 88
E_SZ2_7118
48 / 88
E_SZ2_4226
49 / 88
E_SZ2_3836
50 / 88
E_SS3_9966
51 / 88
E_SZ1_1324_1
52 / 88
E_SS2_8033
53 / 88
E_SS3_7563
54 / 88
E_SS3_2959
55 / 88
E_SS1_0493
56 / 88
E_SS3_9297_1
57 / 88
E_SS3_9209
58 / 88
E_SS2_1703
59 / 88
E_SS2_7502
60 / 88
E_SS1_0284_1
61 / 88
E_SS2_2879-Enhanced-NR
62 / 88
E_SS2_7449-Enhanced-NR_1
63 / 88
E_SS2_1319
64 / 88
E_SS2_1858_1
65 / 88
E_SS2_2873-Enhanced-NR
66 / 88
E_SS2_0416
67 / 88
E_SS1_9361-Enhanced-NR-1
68 / 88
E_SS1_0324_1
69 / 88
E_JB1_3973
70 / 88
E_SA101391
71 / 88
E_DC205679
72 / 88
E_SA101371
73 / 88
E_DC205616-Enhanced-NR
74 / 88
E_JB1_4742
75 / 88
E_DC205030
76 / 88
E_DC202980
77 / 88
E_DC205526
78 / 88
E_DC205587
79 / 88
E_DC205595
80 / 88
E_DC205510
81 / 88
E_DC104023
82 / 88
E_DC105957
83 / 88
E_DC105953
84 / 88
E_DC200025
85 / 88
E_DC102300-Enhanced-NR
86 / 88
E_DC102145
87 / 88
20231124-Jets Vs Dolphins Quick Selects-26
88 / 88
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

RL: Anything Aaron Rodgers does on his road back to opening day 2024 will be headline-grabbing. But I'm not alone in my keen interest in the infrastructure that is being rebuilt around Rodgers and the QB position. Which offensive linemen and wide receivers will GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh bring in for interviews and sign during the free agency period? Where will those positions pop up on Jets mock drafts and when the Jets make their selections in Detroit from April 25-27? The OL has some very solid individuals in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laken Tomlinson and Joe Tippmann but needs stability and availability at both tackles as well as on the interior. Wideout has Garrett Wilson and game second-year prospects in Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee, but the position needs a prominent WR-2 to take the heat off Wilson, who caught only 56.5% of the passes targeted for him this past season due to defenses' constant attention. Whether it's Allen Lazard reuniting for a full season with Rodgers or a top veteran free agent or day one or two draft choice, that's another spot that needs to be addressed.

CH: I think the most interesting storyline for the Jets is what the 2024 Jets offensive line will look like. After another injury-riddles season and with several players expected to hit the market, will the Jets look to build their line through free agency and/or the draft? Or both? How many of their own potential free agents will they re-sign? It's a group that includes Duane Brown, who spent most of the year on IR, Connor McGovern, who suffered a season-ending knee injury after seven games, Billy Turner and Mekhi Becton. Becton's fifth-year option was not picked up by the Jets, so he completed the final year of his rookie deal. Plus, Alijah Vera-Tucker is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon after playing multiple positions (RG and RT) last season. While OL Coach Keith Carter is returning, the offensive line is going to look different next year no matter what. 

JP: My most intriguing storyline for the Jets this offseason will be how they handle fixing their offensive line. The Jets started a league-high 13 different combinations in 17 games and for 11 straight weeks, between Week 5 and Week 16, they started a different configuration. Entering the offseason, six of the Jets 14 offensive linemen who took snaps during the 2023 season have expiring contracts. The Green & White's starting tackles in Week 1, Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton, will be free agents, do-it-all OL Alijah Vera-Tucker will be coming off a season-ending Achilles tendon tear and LG Laken Tomlinson, who played every snap on offense, was the one constant in the lineup. C Joe Tippmann was a bright spot, starting 10 games at center (Weeks 9-18). His 59.8 PFF grade ranked No. 14 among centers who took at least 80% of the snaps. With QB Aaron Rodgers back healthy, GM Joe Douglas will have some big decisions over the offseason up front. Douglas said after the season: "I feel like we do have a few cornerstone players on that offensive line moving forward and we can start building around those guys and keep adding to the group." If the Jets elect to go the free agency route to build around their cornerstones, the group will likely include tackles Tyron Smith (eight-time Pro Bowler) and Trent Brown and interior linemen Kevin Zeitler and Kevin Dotson.

Related Content

news

Why Breece Hall Should Have Been Among Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Second-Year Player Totaled 1,585 Scrimmage Yards After Tearing His ACL His Rookie Season
news

O-Line Reset | For Jets, Staying Healthy Is a Priority in '24 After Starting 13 Combinations

Mekhi Becton Has Expiring Contract; Alijah Vera-Tucker Will Play One Position
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' 7 Successes in the Last 2 Minutes of Regulation

Despite Green & White's Ups & Downs, They Displayed a Late-4th-Quarter Ability to Pull Out or Lock Up Wins
news

Where Are They Now: Avery Williamson

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Kentucky
news

Notebook | Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'Seven Wins Are Not Enough. We Have to Do Better'

HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers in '24: 'I Think He's Going to Be as Driven as Ever'
news

Jamien Sherwood Looking to Emulate Quincy Williams' Breakout Season

Jets Linebacker on His Teammate: 'Watching Quincy Become an All-Pro Player in This League, That Is Big for Me'
news

Center Joe Tippmann Named to 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jets Second Round Pick from Wisconsin Started 10 Games at Center, 4 at Guard This Season
news

D-Line Reset | Jets' Powerful Line Plans to Keep Up the Pressure in '24

Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson Led the Unit to a 43-Sack Bounty in the Season Just Ended
news

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He Expects Greatness Out of You'

Long Island Native Has Solid Expectations for His Third Year in Green & White
news

Jets C Joe Tippmann: My Biggest Improvement Was My Confidence

Rookie Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Help His Play in Year 2; Will Focus on Strength Training
news

Jets' Will McDonald Ready to 'Ball Out, Take Care of Business' in Year 2

Rookie DE Set to Train With Jermaine Johnson in Offseason
Advertising