Today's question: What is the Jets' formula to upset the Eagles at MetLife Stadium?

EA: In a big-picture sense, the Jets have already played two good/elite teams at home when they topped the Bills in OT and were oftentimes the better team against the Chiefs in Week 4. The Eagles (5-0) are elite, and their recent success has been nothing short of extraordinary. Jalen Hurts has won 22 of his last 23 regular-season starts and 11 straight on the road. But the Eagles aren't going to run the table and the Commanders scored 31 points on that good Philly defense at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4 as Sam Howell passed for 290 yards and added 40 rush yards. Hurts, who had 6 INTs in 15 starts last season, has 4 INTs in 5 games. This is a very good Eagles defense, but it hasn't faced a RB the caliber of Breece Hall. While the Jets will move on without OL Alijah-Vera Tucker, it's possible the Eagles could be without a pair of key starters in DT Jalen Carter and CB Darius Slay. What makes the Eagles different is they are the best team in the NFL along the line of scrimmage. For the Jets to win, they'll likely need to get 27 points while stealing a couple of possessions. Zach Wilson must continue to play clean, and the offense would benefit from explosive plays from Hall and Garrett Wilson. Win in the red zone and make a play late.