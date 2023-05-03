What Is Sauce Gardner's First Impression of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?

On the field, Gardner has caught himself watching Rodgers at practice, noticing how effortless and smooth he operates. The Jets are in Phase 2 of their offseason program, but Gardner is already itching to practice against the future Hall of Fame quarterback throughout the summer.

"I was telling him yesterday that I was just thinking of him making those tough throws that it's going to be hard for me to intercept and break up, but he was just telling me he's going be able to help me out," he said. "Tell me how teams are going try to attack me, tell me the things that I can work on as a cornerback. He was telling me he's got the secret gems that he could just give me. That's not what I was thinking when I say he was going to make me better. But just hearing that from him, it made me respect him even more. He's a great guy.

"I wouldn't expect that, but I'm looking forward to just being able to sit down and watch some film to tell him what we're trying to do, and he could tell us what they're trying to do offense."

Despite a 17-year age difference, Gardner, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, was offering advice to Rodgers at dinner on what it's like playing in the New York market as he transitions from green and gold to green and white after 18 seasons.