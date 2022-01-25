What Is Jets' LB Quincy Williams Focused on This Offseason?

Drafted in the third round in 2019 out of Murray State, Williams saw limited action with the Jaguars over his two seasons in Jacksonville, limited by injuries and appearing in 18 games (8 starts). Waived at the end of training camp this past August, he was reunited with his brother in early September and played in 16 games in the 2021 season.

Speaking about the chance to play with Quinnen (24 years old), Quincy (25) said: "It's been amazing, everything we dreamed about and talked about when we were younger. We're competitive. In high school [Wenonah HS in Birmingham, AL] we were on the same team and this year brought us back to that. It was amazing. It made my preparation easier."

The brothers made NFL history when they each had a sack in the Week 4 OT win over the Titans, becoming the first on the same team in the same game to get to the opposing QB since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Quincy said that he plans to spend some time with his brother, though they live in different places, and will be together later in the offseason running camps and sharing some family activities. He realizes that nothing is a given in the world of the NFL and he's committed to solidifying his position on the team.

"The biggest thing to work on is really getting a schedule to start off during the offseason, a daily schedule so then when I get into the season things are easier," he said. "I started late taking C.J.'s schedule and putting my twist on it. Now I'm fine-tuning and harnessing my speed and explosiveness to bring to the game. My weakness has been overrunning plays or being out of my gap. I'll be doing speed drills. I need to better understand when I can go fast and when I can slow it down."

Williams, who was an avid swimmer in high school and qualified for the Junior Olympics in the freestyle and the freestyle medley, said that he feels he grew along with the Jets' young defense as the season progressed.