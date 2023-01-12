What Is Jets' HC Robert Saleh Looking for in a New Offensive Coordinator?

The Jets had nine staring offensive line combinations last season and started three different quarterbacks. Zach Wilson, selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, went 5-4 as a starter but was in and out of the lineup while completing 54.5% of his passes with 6 TDs and 7 INT. The offense didn't score a TD in Week 16-18 as the Jets started Wilson vs. Jacksonville, Mike White at Seattle, and Joe Flacco at Miami.

"Do I want to be as arrogant as to say I think this is plug and play where we're going to get better? When you can run the ball, can get good special teams and you have a top-five defense, you're supposed to be in the playoffs," Saleh said. "I think that we'll be able to continue on the trajectory that we had been going on. We won four games the first year, got to seven this year and could have been more if we had just been a little bit healthier. I'm very confident that we can get everything done."

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson told reporters that Saleh has already assembled a list of coordinator candidates and the organization hopes the offense can take a similar jump the Jets saw of a defense that finished last in the NFL in total yards in 2021, before jumping to No. 4.

"I leave that up to him and who he is looking at," Johnson said of the search. "I know that he's looking to improve and he's trying to do with the offense with what happened with the defense."

Saleh said the new Jets coordinator will have a say on the team's approach at quarterback in 2023. Ambassador Johnson said he would "absolutely" be willing to spend money on a veteran QB and that position has been the "missing piece" for the Jets, but the team has maintained its confidence in Wilson. While both White and Flacco are free agents, Wilson will have to learn his second offensive system in three years.