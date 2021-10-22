Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What intrigues you the most about the Jets-Patriots rematch?

EA: The balance of power has shifted in the AFC East and the Patriots (2-4), the Jets (1-4) and the Dolphins (1-5) find themselves in similar positions in the standings. If the Jets scored a win over the Patriots on Sunday, they would be second in the division regardless of the Miami-Atlanta outcome. Despite Monday's loss to the Titans, the Bills (4-2) remain heavy favorites to claim a second consecutive division championship. The Jets haven't posted a winning record in the division since 2010 (4-2). The past futility has nothing to do with the current regime, but the Jets will start to turn the corner when they make hay inside the division. HC Robert Saleh considers all games championship opportunities and he's not going to place extra weight on this contest. It's another opportunity for a team fresh off its bye against a Patriots club that is still searching for its first home victory with an 0-4 mark. Veteran WR Corey Davis reiterated multiple times this week that the Jets are ready and the guys came back to work hyped up. Will the result be early success for Zach Wilson and the offense? And what's in store for Wilson in this rematch against a team that constantly changes its colors? I'm also intrigued to see what's in store for rookies Elijah Moore, an explosive player with great versatility; and CB Michael Carter II, one of the team's top performers to date who will see a lot of Pats' leading wideout Jakobi Myers.