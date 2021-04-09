What Intrigues You About the Jets' Second Pick in Round 1?

EA: The suspense is half over now after GM Joe Douglas told reporters this week that "it's a fair assessment" that the Jets will select a quarterback at No. 2 overall. While Douglas didn't tip his hand on which signal-caller it will be, he did say that he feels "really good" about the QB class, plus he pointed to the opportunity to hit the reset button financially. The QB will be the most important pick of all in 2021, but Douglas owns nine additional selections and four others in the top 87 of this draft. I wonder how much Douglas will consider trading up or trading down from No. 23 come selection weekend. The Jets need better front-line talent and overall depth, and the 21 picks over the next two drafts provides Douglas ample opportunity to move. Is there a player on their big board who may slip on Thursday night where Douglas considers using some of his capital to go up a bit? Or will the board fall in a way that the Jets feel comfortable moving down because they have a group of players who they'd be comfortable with and they could add even more picks? Not all first-round picks are built the same, but there are going to be some intriguing names there at No. 23 overall. Douglas can let the board come to him, he can get aggressive and move up for a specific player or he could stockpile even more picks. Last April, Douglas traded down 11 spots in the second round, picked up an extra third-rounder and still was able to get Baylor WR Denzel Mims at No. 59 overall.