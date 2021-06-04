What Has Stood Out During Jets OTAs?

EA: Back at the turn of the century, I remember Herm Edwards taking the reins of the Jets. At that time, the Green & White called Weeb Ewbank Hall home, which was located on the Hofstra University campus in Hempstead, NY. When players flashed during the spring, he'd talk about guys being on the "all-Hofstra team." It was a funny line but impactful because Edwards' point was there was a significant difference between voluntary non-padded workouts and professional football games. Fast forward a couple of decades and first-year Jets' Head Coach Robert Saleh has told his players that no one makes the team in OTAs and everything gets real when the pads come on. There is a lot of learning going on right now as far as verbiage, as the players are absorbing new systems and in many instances working alongside different teammates and figuring out their styles. On the field, Saleh exudes a calm and confidence with both coaches and players alike. He lets his coaches coach and he observes in a calculated manner. He is a towering figure who is a positive presence and doesn't have to speak loudly to command attention. The fire burns, but this is a methodical teacher at heart who exhibits faith in his staff. And something else that has flown under the radar is the differences we are seeing in activation periods as the Jets are excited about Dr. Brad DeWeese and their new athletic care and performance department. And to come full circle, Edwards recently said, "It all starts with the quarterback, once you get that piece in place, you can build the rest of the team." Zach Wilson has impressed early, but he and the Jets know there is a long way to go.